Buffalo, NY

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Buffalo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Casa Di Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 11 East Mohawk Street Corner of Washington, Buffalo, NY 14203
#29. Zetti's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4621 Maple Road, Buffalo, NY 14226
#28. Prima Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 396 Pearl St Corner of Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2202
#27. Bellini's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 350 Pennsylvania St Corner of Pennsylvania and Normal behind Kleinhans, Buffalo, NY 14201-1208
#26. Daniela

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 387 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213-1208
#25. Frank's Sunny Italy Family

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2491 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-1712
#24. Sorrentino's Spaghetti House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5640 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221-5506
#23. Bob & John's La Hacienda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2805
#22. Gigi's Cucina Povera

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 981 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217-2924
#21. Panaro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 571 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202-1201
#20. Chez Ami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 Franklin St Curtiss Hotel, Buffalo, NY 14202-2114
#19. Pizza Plant Italian Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 Main St Suite #110, Buffalo, NY 14203-3070
#18. 31 Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 31 N Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201-2348
#17. Marco's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213-2008
#16. Bocce Club Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4174 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226
#15. Giacobbi's Cucina Citta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1320
#14. Pizza Plant Italian Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7770 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221-4123
#13. JT's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 905 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
#12. Romeo & Juliet's Bakery & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1292 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2734
#11. Santasiero's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1329 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213-1306
#10. Picasso's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6812 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221-7202
#9. Sinatra's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 945 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223-3180
#8. Trattoria Aroma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 307 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222-1941
#7. Frankie Primo's +39

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2205
#6. Salvatore's Italian Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (687 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6461 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14043-1089
#5. Osteria 166

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 166 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2407
#4. Tappo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 338 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1619
#3. Chef's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (838 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 291 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204-2011
#2. Lombardo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1198 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2747
#1. Mulberry Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,010 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 64 Jackson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14218-3317
