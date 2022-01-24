ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

alfernec // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Augusta on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2736 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909
Tripadvisor

#9. Bambino's New York Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3706 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906-0743
Tripadvisor

#8. Zack's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 515 Georgia Ave B, North Augusta, SC 29841-3701
Tripadvisor

#7. Luigi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 590 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901-1455
Tripadvisor

#6. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2832 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2360
Tripadvisor

#5. Cucina 503

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-8961
Tripadvisor

#4. Oliviana Italian Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 399 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3743
Tripadvisor

#3. Augustino's Italian Eatery and Prime Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 10th St Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, Augusta, GA 30901-1133
Tripadvisor

#2. Giuseppe's Pizza & Italian Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3690 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-6520
Tripadvisor

#1. DiVino Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 Railroad Ave Suite 100, North Augusta, SC 29841-3779
