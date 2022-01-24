ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Sioux Falls on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#9. Luciano's North

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 431 N Phillips Ave West 5th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-5935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Man

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 807 S Marion Rd Also located at East 10th Street at I-229., Sioux Falls, SD 57106-0236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5005 S. Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57108-2268
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. R Wine Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-7065
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Fiero Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 212 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6389
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3121 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-4258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Tomacelli's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2309 W 12th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3015 W Russell St Catering Kitchen, Sioux Falls, SD 57107-0707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Carino's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2310 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4337
- Read more on Tripadvisor

