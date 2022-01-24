ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

2 unapproved New Mexico COVID-19 testing sites shut down

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico COVID-19 testing sites that were not on the list of facilities approved by state public health officials have closed indefinitely.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said in a statement it will investigate the Illinois-based operator, Center for COVID Control.

The operator ran roughly 300 testing sites nationwide including one in Santa Fe and one in Albuquerque. According to its website, sites are closed so that all staff can undergo more training.

Center for COVID Control has been plagued with allegations including falsely billing the federal government for tests for people who actually had health insurance, falsifying test results and being unhygienic.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois company is facing state investigations elsewhere.

Comments / 3

thephonz
2d ago

Shut it all down. Mandates, testing all of this bs. Joe biden lied! He’s not gonna shut down the virus. He can barely walk a flight a steps. It’s here to stay. If your sick, stay home.

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Associated Press

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2001 hotel slayings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prepared to execute a man on Thursday for the brutal slayings of two hotel workers during a robbery in 2001. Donald Anthony Grant, 46, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He will be the first person executed in the U.S. this year, and the third in Oklahoma since the state resumed lethal injections in October following a near seven-year hiatus.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Remains of massacred ancestors returned to Wiyot Tribe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most vulnerable members of the Wiyot Tribe were asleep the morning of Feb. 26, 1860, when a band of white men slipped into their Northern California villages under darkness and slaughtered them. Many of the children, women and elderly slain in what became known...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe, NM
Health
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Illinois State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
The Associated Press

Will virus be ‘over’? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online. The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year. He had a few friends over and saw his parents more, while making sure to still mask up at places like the grocery store. The recent virus surge hasn’t caused him to change his behavior much, because he’s vaccinated and has read that the variant causes less severe illness.
CASSELBERRY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy