Restaurants

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Madison on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvAme_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#26. Betty Lou Cruises

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5339 Lighthouse Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53704-1113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXUQh_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#25. Porta Bella

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703-1012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWG3d_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#24. Benvenuto's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1849 Northport Dr, Madison, WI 53704-3027
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbsga_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7017 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMu8x_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rosati's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6644 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSlfH_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4320 E Towne Blvd, Madison, WI 53704
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVSe6_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4503 Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-1073
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9pJ4_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#19. Highland Corner Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2424 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726-3811
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJbXJ_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#18. Greenbush Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 914 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715-1247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDUle_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#17. Gino's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4606 Verona Rd, Madison, WI 53711-2737
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491dQV_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#16. Salvatore's Tomato Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 912 E Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-1622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJyWi_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#15. Tutto Pasta State Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 State St, Madison, WI 53703-2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yidc_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe La Bellitalia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1026 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704-4233
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpRGO_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#13. Grampa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1374 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3757
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xjgts_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#12. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Madison West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5003 University Ave Ste 170, Madison, WI 53705
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCs0S_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#11. Luigi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 S Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53711-1467
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSwTf_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bar Corallini

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2004 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5325
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdWWX_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#9. Oliva

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 751 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717-2237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUvIr_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#8. Osteria Papavero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 128 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3423
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVWqd_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nonno's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 704 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711-2506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4M9t_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#6. Paisan's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 W Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703-3243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcrSg_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#5. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Madison East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QTFJ_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#4. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POziS_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#3. A Pig in a Fur Coat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 940 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3550
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxvoc_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#2. Cento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTvkM_0du9dV3G00
Tripadvisor

#1. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

