Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Madison on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#26. Betty Lou Cruises

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5339 Lighthouse Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53704-1113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Porta Bella

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703-1012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Benvenuto's Italian Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1849 Northport Dr, Madison, WI 53704-3027

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7017 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Rosati's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6644 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4320 E Towne Blvd, Madison, WI 53704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4503 Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-1073

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Highland Corner Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2424 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726-3811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Greenbush Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 914 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715-1247

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Gino's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4606 Verona Rd, Madison, WI 53711-2737

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Salvatore's Tomato Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 912 E Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-1622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Tutto Pasta State Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 305 State St, Madison, WI 53703-2020

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cafe La Bellitalia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1026 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704-4233

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Grampa's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1374 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3757

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Madison West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5003 University Ave Ste 170, Madison, WI 53705

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Luigi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 515 S Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53711-1467

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bar Corallini

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2004 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5325

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Oliva

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 751 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717-2237

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Osteria Papavero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 128 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3423

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Nonno's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 704 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Paisan's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 W Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703-3243

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Madison East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. A Pig in a Fur Coat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 940 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3550

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Cento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,370 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237

- Read more on Tripadvisor