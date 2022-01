The 2022 Eagle Fest event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Jerry F. Costello Lock & Dam in Modoc (4800 Lock and Dam Road). Join in for eagle-watching with spotting scopes and meet some feathered friends from the World Bird Sanctuary at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also be sure to catch the wildlife presentation given by the Animology at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tours of the lock and dam will be available and short interpretive walks will be given downstream from the lock and dam. Viewing of an eagle-nest with a mated pair of eagles will be available throughout the day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Food will be available from local vendors.

MODOC, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO