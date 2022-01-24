Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Baton Rouge on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Pocorello's Italian Grocery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12240 Coursey Blvd Ste A11, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4479

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Rocca Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3897 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5725

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bisto Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11903 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4660

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Jabby's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 18303 Perkins Rd E Suite 116, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-3917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Portobello's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: George O'Neil & Bocage, Baton Rouge, LA 70820-4917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 8342 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Isabella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10330 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4093

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Palermo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7809 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1200

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Monjunis Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 711 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6120

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Portobello's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7622 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1221

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Reginelli's Pizzeria Goodwood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 638 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6911 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10001 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1691

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Fleur-de-lis Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5655 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6099

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14241 Airline Hwy Ste 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70817-6243

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. La Contea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7970 Jefferson Hwy Suite F, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1387

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7275 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1174

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Schlitz and Giggles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2903 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2249

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ruffino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18811 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-6114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Gino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4542 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Nino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 447 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Red Zeppelin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4395 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Anthony's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5575 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6033

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor