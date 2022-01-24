ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Baton Rouge on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#25. Pocorello's Italian Grocery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12240 Coursey Blvd Ste A11, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4479
#24. Rocca Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3897 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5725
#23. Bisto Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11903 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4660
#22. Jabby's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 18303 Perkins Rd E Suite 116, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-3917
#21. Portobello's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: George O'Neil & Bocage, Baton Rouge, LA 70820-4917
#20. Rotolo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 8342 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
#19. Isabella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10330 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4093
#18. Palermo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7809 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1200
#17. Monjunis Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6120
#16. Portobello's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7622 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1221
#15. Reginelli's Pizzeria Goodwood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 638 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6115
#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6911 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
#13. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10001 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1691
#12. Fleur-de-lis Cocktail Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5655 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6099
#11. Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14241 Airline Hwy Ste 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70817-6243
#10. La Contea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7970 Jefferson Hwy Suite F, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1387
#9. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7275 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1174
#8. Schlitz and Giggles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA
#7. DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2903 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2249
#6. Ruffino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18811 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-6114
#5. Gino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4542 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3109
#4. Nino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1627
#3. The Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 447 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5500
#2. Red Zeppelin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4395 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032
#1. Anthony's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5575 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6033
