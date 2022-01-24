ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

How closing your oldest credit card affects your credit

By Dan Rafter, Liliana Hall, Barri Segal
CreditCards.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be wondering why you are still holding on to a credit card that is older than your first born, but before you call it quits, it is important to weigh the pros and cons. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however,...

www.creditcards.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Reports#Credit Score#Extra Credit#Cardmatch
CreditCards.com

From terrible to great credit in a year

Having bad credit is distressing and limiting, but you can radically change your scores in less time than you may think. Here’s how to turn terrible credit into great credit in 12 months. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CreditCards.com

Will it hurt my credit score if I never use my credit card?

Not using your credit card doesn’t hurt your score. However, your issuer may eventually close the account due to inactivity, and that could affect your score by lowering your overall available credit. For this reason, it’s important to not sign up for accounts you don’t really need.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

This Credit Card Will Pay Your Sales Tax For Online Orders

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember when buying things online was cheaper than shopping in a store because if you bought from a seller outside your state, you didn’t have to pay sales tax. To be honest, you were supposed to report those purchases to your state and pay the sales tax with your taxes but it was well known that no one bothered to do that.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wyoming News

Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

How to transfer a balance to an American Express credit card

Considering a balance transfer to an American Express credit card? Here’s everything you need to know, including card options, fees, restrictions and tips for improving your chances of approval. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have...
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Experian launches Go, a tool to build your own credit report

A new offering from the credit bureau Experian will allow consumers to connect recurring non-debt payments to their newly created credit reports, according to a media report. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Capital One Spark Cash Select Intro APR Card Review

With the Capital One Spark Cash Select Intro APR Card, small business owners can earn 1.5% cash back on purchases while skipping interest for a limited time. There’s no annual fee, and cardholders can redeem their rewards in any amount at any time because points never expire. The Capital...
CREDITS & LOANS
morningbrew.com

Do the math before you take out your credit card

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Look, you don’t have to justify every luxury purchase you make; sometimes they’re allowed to just be niceties that make life worth living. But for some expensive purchases the smart move is to estimate how much you’ll use them, how much time they will save you, and if they will save you money in other areas.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy