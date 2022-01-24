Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in the UK and Ireland.The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry...

