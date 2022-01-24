ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx fire donations delayed? Bronx borough president shares updates

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

THE BRONX — Its been two weeks since the devastating high-rise fire in the Bronx that claimed the lives of 17 people. Despite all the money raised by the public and local businesses to help, survivors said over the weekend that none of the money had made it to them yet.

Many residents of the Twin Parks Towers are also still living in area hotels and are frustrated about how long it’s taking for housing and financial assistance to come.

Resources for Bronx fire survivors and victims

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson spoke with the PIX11 Morning news on Monday to share the latest on these issues and provide some answers and clarity.

Gibson also spoke on the spate of shootings across the city in just the few weeks since the start of the year.

Comments / 7

Terminator
2d ago

Instead of pocketing the money by the scammers who run this for the victims, give the money to the victims! Starting to resemble the Deblasio/McCray NYC Thrive Jive!

Reply(4)
2
 

Society
