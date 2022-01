Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A day created by the United Nations to remember and honor the 6 million Jews, and millions of others put through horrors and murdered by the Nazis. Sadly, Antisemitism isn’t a short-lived scourge that existed only during the brief period when the Nazis held power. Hatred of Jews has afflicted people of diverse ethnicity, religions, and political views for more than 2,000 years. And even in this great nation, which has always been an oasis of freedom for Jews, Antisemitism is alive, well, and mostly ignored in America today. That silence allows the hatred to fester. Holocaust Remembrance Day silence.

