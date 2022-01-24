ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Anchorage on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#22. Sparta Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1005 E Dimond Blvd Ste 4, Anchorage, AK 99515-2050
#21. Little Italy

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 E 88th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99507-3810
#20. Sweet Basil Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1021 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503-2409
#19. Guido's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 549 W Intl Airport Rd Ste B14, Anchorage, AK 99518-1182
#18. Muldoon Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 450 Muldoon Rd Ste 1, Anchorage, AK 99504
#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1186 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
#16. Uncle Joe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11700 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515-3501
#15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 E Dimond Blvd Suite # 160, Anchorage, AK 99515-2039
#14. Saverio's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 530 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503-4155
#13. Pizza Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 E Northern Lights Blvd Ste E, Anchorage, AK 99503-2811
#12. Capri Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4505 Spenard Rd Ste C, Anchorage, AK 99517-2906
#11. Fiori D'italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2502 McRae Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517-2508
#10. Bella Vista Restaurante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20908 Bill Stephens Dr, Chugiak, Anchorage, AK 99567-5676
#9. Milano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 W 36th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503-4503
#8. Marco T's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 302 W Fireweed Ln, Anchorage, AK 99503-2606
#7. Originale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 D St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2342
#6. Pizza Olympia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2809 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99503-3601
#5. Pizza Man

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16410 Brooks Loop, Eagle River, Anchorage, AK 99577-8074
#4. Sorrento's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 E Fireweed Ln, Anchorage, AK 99503-2837
#3. Uncle Joe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 428 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2127
#2. Fat Ptarmigan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (586 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 W 5th Ave Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309
#1. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503-4129
