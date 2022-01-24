Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tucson on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Fired Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 350 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701-1833

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4340 N Campbell Ave St Philip's Plaza Ste #104, Tucson, AZ 85718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Dolce Vita Itialian Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 E Fort Lowell Rd #168, Tucson, AZ 85719-7300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5410 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Barro's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5884 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr., Tucson, AZ 85743

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Caffe Torino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5605 E River Rd Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85750-1900

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Tino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6610 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-3814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705-1650

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Bazil's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4777 E Sunrise Dr Bel Air Plaza Shopping Center, Tucson, AZ 85718-7708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Magpies Gourmet Pizzas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 605 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705-8447

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Gusto Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7153 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-3431

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Dominick's Real Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8330 N Thornydale Rd Ste 170, Tucson, AZ 85741-1160

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Fiamme Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4706 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-4535

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2041 S Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711-6622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Trattoria Pina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5541 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718-5423

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Vero Amore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2990 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712-6025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Falora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-5314

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bottega Michelangelo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-6438

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4900 East Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Caruso's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 434 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705-8443

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Zona 78

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd Suite 121, Tucson, AZ 85715-3478

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Piazza Gavi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5415 N Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750-6098

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Rocco's Little Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2707 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-5307

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Guiseppe's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6060 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Tavolino Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (582 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2890 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-8002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. North Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (669 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2995 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-3053

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Scordato's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4911 N Stone Ave Suite 55, Tucson, AZ 85704-5730

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Vivace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,905 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6440 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718-1302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Renee's Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7065 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor