Tucson, AZ

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tucson on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Fired Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 350 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701-1833
Tripadvisor

#29. Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4340 N Campbell Ave St Philip's Plaza Ste #104, Tucson, AZ 85718
Tripadvisor

#28. Dolce Vita Itialian Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 E Fort Lowell Rd #168, Tucson, AZ 85719-7300
Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5410 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711
Tripadvisor

#26. Barro's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5884 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr., Tucson, AZ 85743
Tripadvisor

#25. Caffe Torino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5605 E River Rd Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85750-1900
Tripadvisor

#24. Tino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6610 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-3814
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705-1650
Tripadvisor

#22. Bazil's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4777 E Sunrise Dr Bel Air Plaza Shopping Center, Tucson, AZ 85718-7708
Tripadvisor

#21. Magpies Gourmet Pizzas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 605 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705-8447
Tripadvisor

#20. Gusto Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7153 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-3431
Tripadvisor

#19. Dominick's Real Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8330 N Thornydale Rd Ste 170, Tucson, AZ 85741-1160
Tripadvisor

#18. Fiamme Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4706 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-4535
Tripadvisor

#17. Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2041 S Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711-6622
Tripadvisor

#16. Trattoria Pina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5541 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718-5423
Tripadvisor

#15. Vero Amore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2990 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712-6025
Tripadvisor

#14. Falora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-5314
Tripadvisor

#13. Bottega Michelangelo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-6438
Tripadvisor

#12. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5622
Tripadvisor

#11. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4900 East Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712
Tripadvisor

#10. Caruso's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 434 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705-8443
Tripadvisor

#9. Zona 78

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd Suite 121, Tucson, AZ 85715-3478
Tripadvisor

#8. Piazza Gavi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5415 N Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750-6098
Tripadvisor

#7. Rocco's Little Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2707 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-5307
Tripadvisor

#6. Guiseppe's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6060 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5310
Tripadvisor

#5. Tavolino Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (582 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2890 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-8002
Tripadvisor

#4. North Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (669 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2995 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718-3053
Tripadvisor

#3. Scordato's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4911 N Stone Ave Suite 55, Tucson, AZ 85704-5730
Tripadvisor

#2. Vivace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,905 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6440 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718-1302
Tripadvisor

#1. Renee's Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7065 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311
