Omaha, NE

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAcl9_0du9cxox00
alfernec // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Omaha on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xd8O0_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#30. Big Fred's Pizza Garden

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1101 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVxz0_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#29. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7505 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjjjC_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#28. Villagio Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6922 N 102nd Cir, Omaha, NE 68122-3056
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH3Ok_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14520 W Maple Rd, Omaha, NE 68116-5165
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oqlU_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#26. Johnny Sortino's Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7880 L St, Omaha, NE 68127-1836
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbCBU_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#25. Noli's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4001 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131-3015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mT1C_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#24. Zio's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7834 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114-3412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAyA4_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#23. Piezon's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15605 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68130-1829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcN84_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#22. Bella Vita Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2620 N Main St Elkhorn, Omaha, NE 68022-2357
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r1Ci_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pasta Amore E Fantasia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144-4829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zbaw_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#20. SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17520 Wright St, Omaha, NE 68130-4657
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D88LS_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#19. Malara's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2123 Pierce St., Omaha, NE 68108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2jPF_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#18. Via Farina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1108 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGyhG_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sgt. Peffer's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 N Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha, NE 68104-5064
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lduU_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#16. La Casa Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105-1034
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WynL_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Blackstone Meatball

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3910 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68131-3718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScTkC_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pitch Pizzeria -West Omaha

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17808 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118-2243
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjRtK_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#13. Vincenzo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15701 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68130
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44T0n5_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#12. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 N 170th St Village Pointe, Omaha, NE 68118-4098
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKNvh_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#11. Spaghetti Works

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2875
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkfLf_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#10. Cascio's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108-3697
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBXDe_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#9. Zio's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1109 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2890
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqsZI_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#8. Nicola's Italian Wine & Faire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 521 S 13th St Corner of 13th & Jackson, Omaha, NE 68102-2813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0jT9_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mangia Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6516 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE 68122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmK2n_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#6. Biaggi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13655 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4lbl_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#5. Dante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16901 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE 68130-2411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsVGq_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#4. Avoli Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5013 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2249
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi4CQ_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#3. Spaghetti Works Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2840
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8tLb_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lo Sole Mio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 S 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68105-3633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KSHd_0du9cxox00
Tripadvisor

#1. Spezia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3125 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68124-3568
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

