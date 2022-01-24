alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Omaha on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Big Fred's Pizza Garden

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1101 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1601

Tripadvisor

#29. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7505 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68114

Tripadvisor

#28. Villagio Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6922 N 102nd Cir, Omaha, NE 68122-3056

Tripadvisor

#27. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14520 W Maple Rd, Omaha, NE 68116-5165

Tripadvisor

#26. Johnny Sortino's Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7880 L St, Omaha, NE 68127-1836

Tripadvisor

#25. Noli's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4001 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131-3015

Tripadvisor

#24. Zio's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7834 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114-3412

Tripadvisor

#23. Piezon's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15605 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68130-1829

Tripadvisor

#22. Bella Vita Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2620 N Main St Elkhorn, Omaha, NE 68022-2357

Tripadvisor

#21. Pasta Amore E Fantasia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144-4829

Tripadvisor

#20. SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17520 Wright St, Omaha, NE 68130-4657

Tripadvisor

#19. Malara's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2123 Pierce St., Omaha, NE 68108

Tripadvisor

#18. Via Farina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1108 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108-3208

Tripadvisor

#17. Sgt. Peffer's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 N Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha, NE 68104-5064

Tripadvisor

#16. La Casa Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105-1034

Tripadvisor

#15. The Blackstone Meatball

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3910 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68131-3718

Tripadvisor

#14. Pitch Pizzeria -West Omaha

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17808 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118-2243

Tripadvisor

#13. Vincenzo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15701 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68130

Tripadvisor

#12. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 305 N 170th St Village Pointe, Omaha, NE 68118-4098

Tripadvisor

#11. Spaghetti Works

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 502 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2875

Tripadvisor

#10. Cascio's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1620 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108-3697

Tripadvisor

#9. Zio's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1109 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2890

Tripadvisor

#8. Nicola's Italian Wine & Faire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 521 S 13th St Corner of 13th & Jackson, Omaha, NE 68102-2813

Tripadvisor

#7. Mangia Italiana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6516 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE 68122

Tripadvisor

#6. Biaggi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13655 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233

Tripadvisor

#5. Dante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16901 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE 68130-2411

Tripadvisor

#4. Avoli Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5013 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2249

Tripadvisor

#3. Spaghetti Works Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1105 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2840

Tripadvisor

#2. Lo Sole Mio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 S 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68105-3633

Tripadvisor

#1. Spezia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3125 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68124-3568

