Excl: Trailer for 'Worst To First' Doc About NYC's Z100 Radio Station

"I'm worried about her." Factory 25 has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Superior, which initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. This grainy, retro indie is about a woman on the run who returns to her hometown to hide out with her identical twin sister, Vivian, which alters the trajectory of both their lives. Described as an "Almodovarian psychodrama" with touches of Lynch and De Palma and 80s psychological thriller cinema. She realizes that she can pass as her sister and gets into even more trouble pretending to be her while trying to stay out of any trouble. Starring Alessandra Mesa and Anamari Mesa as sisters Marian and Vivian; along with Pico Alexander, Jake Hoffman, and Stanley Simons. This has a very specific pastiche that will some will be very attracted to, but for others it may just be grueling. But there's intricacy in the two lead's performances playing off each other throughout the film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO