Excl: Trailer for 'Worst To First' Doc About NYC's Z100 Radio Station

"You will all pay for the sins made by our elders." LD Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for the film The Cursed, which is the new titled for the horror thriller called Eight for Silver. This premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival under the Eight for Silver titled, received mixed reviews with some bits of praise. In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride, a pathologist, comes to town to investigate -- and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. This is a werewolf film, which isn't so much of a spoiler, because it's a "reimagining" meaning the mythology is not what you're expecting. You'll have to watch to find out what that means! Starring Boyd Holbrook, with Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Nigel Betts, Stuart Bowman, Simon Kunz, and Amelia Crouch. I caught this last year and it's solid, not so amazing, but good for horror fans.
Comments / 0