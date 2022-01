Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo recalled how Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a dove while they were chatting on the same day he joined the former Black Sabbath singer’s band. It was also the day Osbourne had already bitten the heads off two other doves during a business meeting – an incident his manager and future wife, Sharon, used to develop his media profile. The singer went to the event with three doves hidden in his clothing, and in a recent interview with Yahoo!, Sarzo said the third bird had been forgotten.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO