The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA on defense, and according to Gary Payton II, it is largely because of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. “It’s amazing to have two defensive anchors him (Iguodala) and Draymond on the same team,” Payton II told ClutchPoints. “Everybody’s really sitting down and getting after it, but to have those two guys, as defensive leaders, especially when it comes down to crunch time in April, it’s gonna be huge.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO