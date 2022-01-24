ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop Motion 'Pinocchio' Film

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's a story you may think you know, but uh, you don't. Not really." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for Pinocchio, the new film from Guillermo del Toro following Nightmare Alley's released last month. This is set to arrive on Netflix in December later this year, and I expect...

www.firstshowing.net

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
Guillermo Del Toro
Ron Perlman
John Turturro
Christoph Waltz
Tilda Swinton
Burn Gorman
Cate Blanchett
Ewan Mcgregor
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
Variety

Mahershala Ali and Bradley Cooper on ‘Swan Song,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Not Quitting Acting

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. This season, both Bradley Cooper and Mahershala Ali are pulling off a double act. Cooper’s fans can see him in two period pieces: As the lead of “Nightmare Alley,” in which he plays a tormented mentalist desperate for validation in the 1940s traveling-carnival scene, and as a key supporting player in “Licorice Pizza,” in which he’s a deranged version of the producer Jon Peters. Ali’s double duty is more forward-looking, and...
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
First Showing

'Mission: Impossible 7 + 8' Delayed Another Year Until 2023 & 2024

Another delay for these two highly anticipated action movie sequels. Paramount Pictures and Skydance have confirmed an extra year delay for the back-to-back next Mission: Impossible movies. The next two sequels, directed again by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (of both Mission: Impossible 5 & 6 - Rogue Nation & Fallout, Jack Reacher, The Way of the Gun), were filmed back-to-back and will be released back-to-back. The rumor is that this means the storyline will play out between both movies - with a big cliffhanger ending tying them together. Mission: Impossible 7 was set for release in September of 2022 later this year, but it has been rescheduled for release on July 14th, 2023 next summer. And the sequel, Mission: Impossible 8, has been moved from that July 2023 spot to June 28th, 2024. Nothing to do but wait ’till they're ready.
First Showing

Sundance 2022: Something's Not Right in Extra Eerie 'Resurrection'

There's something wrong with Maggie. She is not who she seems. But I'll get back to that. Resurrection is an exceedingly eerie thriller premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and it's one of the best films I've seen at the festival this year. This meticulously crafted film follows in the footsteps of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer as an unsettling film that gets crazier and crazier as it carries on. There are no easy answers, in fact there are no answers at all. The film hides many details in almost every single frame, and there's a foreboding feeling that builds throughout. I think a key part of my enjoyment experiencing this film is not knowing anything about it before watching. Festivals offer us this very special opportunity to discover films that have never been shown publicly before, there's no marketing or PR around them yet, all we have to work with is a vague synopsis and photo. The rest we discover as the film unveils at its premiere.
First Showing

Sundance 2022: Jesse Eisenberg's 'When You Finish Saving the World'

Once you finish saving the world, don't forget about your family either. American actor Jesse Eisenberg is one of the next actors to try their hand at filmmaking. His feature directorial debut is a film called When You Finish Saving the World, which premiered on Opening Night at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It's both written and directed by Eisenberg, but he doesn't appear in it. He's made a film that seems to be a personal story inspired by his own experiences growing up (and falling for a smart girl) about the disconnect among a dysfunctional American family. The festival introduction at the beginning of the screening included a mention the film The Squid and the Whale, Noah Baumbach's 2005 drama that also played at Sundance. It's apparent that Eisenberg loves this film as much as everyone else because When You Finish Saving the World is very much the same style, the same kind of story about a family, and the same kind of film overall.
First Showing

Pauly Shore's Voice in CG Animated 'Pinocchio: A True Story' Trailer

"Pinocchio is not just a puppet, he's a miracle!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official US trailer for an 3D CG animated movie called Pinocchio: A True Story, originally made in Russia by a Russian filmmaker. This is not the same as the upcoming Guillermo del Toro stop-motion animated Pinocchio movie that was also teased this week. It's the third new Pinocchio movie in the last few years, along with the Italian live-action version recently. This release will be available with an English-language voice cast, featuring Pauly Shore, Jon Heder, and Tom Kenny (of "SpongeBob" fame). Young Pinocchio runs away from his genius creator Jepetto accompanied by the horse Tibalt to see the world and joins the traveling circus run by the hustler Modjafocco. No surprise, this looks awful, with bad animation, a bad story, and bad voice work. Stay away.
First Showing

Watch: Netflix's Making Of Doc for Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'

How did they make that? Netflix has debuted a fascinating new behind-the-scenes documentary film for The Power of the Dog. The featurette is under 20 minutes and spends time on set and in post-production with filmmaker Jane Campion. The video is titled Behind The Scenes with Jane Campion and can be watched on Netflix for free along with the film. This is part of Netflix's push for The Power of the Dog during the Awards Season, with hopes it'll get more than a few Oscar nominations. It's pretty much a DVD Special Feature available on streaming. "A rare glimpse into the creative process of Academy Award winning writer, director and producer Jane Campion as she shares her memories of the making of The Power of the Dog." (More reading on the craft here.) Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the film with Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach. This is one of the best films of the year and it's so carefully crafted. The cinematography by DP Ari Wegner is stunning, and we should be talking more about her work, too. Enjoy.
First Showing

First Teaser for Another Stuck-in-a-Cube Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Abandon'

"If anybody's listening, please say something." Mill House Motion Pictures has released a festival teaser trailer for the indie contained sci-fi thriller film The Abandon, made by filmmaker Jason Satterlund. This will be premiering at the upcoming 2022 Mammoth Film Festival in just a few weeks, playing as the Closing Night film. It seems to be a combination of two other sci-fi films - Source Code and Cube. A wounded soldier awakens in a strange cube that tests his physical and mental limits as he attempts to find a way to escape against a ticking clock. The cube room begins to change: fluctuating extreme temperatures, random shifts of gravity, and strange writing appearing on the walls. Starring Jonathan Rosenthal, with Tamara Perry as the voice of the woman on the phone. From this teaser my guess is he's in some sort of coma or machine to keep him alive, kind of like Source Code. But it's hard to tell if it's this or something else like aliens or VR.
First Showing

First Teaser for Indie Cult Thriller 'The Mire' Directed by Adam Nelson

"Do you remember the moment of your birth?" "Has anyone ever answered yes to that question?" Apple Park Films has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Mire, an intriguing indie thriller about a cult. Made by Apple Park Films and Familiar Stranger Studios. On the eve of a mass suicide, the charismatic cult leader Joseph Layton must convince his two most loyal followers that he intends to go through with their plans. A battle of wits ensues across one evening. The film stars Antony Knight, Holly McLachlan, and Joseph Adelakun. It's hard to judge based on the little bit of footage in this trailer, but I'm curious to see more. In the meantime, if you're itching for more cult thrillers we'd recommend Midnight Mass if you haven't seen it.
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
First Showing

Morena Baccarin in Justin Lin's Crime Thriller 'The Endgame' Trailer

"Federova's plan is bigger than the banks." NBC has unveiled an official trailer for The Endgame, a new heist thriller series from creators Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton. We're breaking our usual no-TV rules to feature this because so many series are being made for streaming these days, and because this is directed by a major movie director - Justin Lin, of Better Luck Tomorrow, Tokyo Drift, Star Trek Beyond, and F9: The Fast Saga most recently. Endgame is high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé star as Elena & Val, with Costa Ronin, Kelly AuCoin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Angelo Bolden, and Mark D. Espinoza. It kind of looks like Now You See Me with Baccarin. Bow to the Queen.
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
