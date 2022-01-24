First Look Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop Motion 'Pinocchio' Film

"Federova's plan is bigger than the banks." NBC has unveiled an official trailer for The Endgame, a new heist thriller series from creators Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton. We're breaking our usual no-TV rules to feature this because so many series are being made for streaming these days, and because this is directed by a major movie director - Justin Lin, of Better Luck Tomorrow, Tokyo Drift, Star Trek Beyond, and F9: The Fast Saga most recently. Endgame is high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé star as Elena & Val, with Costa Ronin, Kelly AuCoin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Angelo Bolden, and Mark D. Espinoza. It kind of looks like Now You See Me with Baccarin. Bow to the Queen.
Comments / 0