Da Vinci's works brought to life at Berlin art show

Martinsville Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the art world's most famous paintings have...

martinsvillebulletin.com

bctv.org

Dinosaurs, REAL BODIES, Da Vinci: Reading Public Museum Unveils 2022 Schedule

The Reading Public Museum announced its slate of 2022 exhibitions as it looks to welcome visitors with a full operating schedule for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all cultural and hospitality institutions, but the Reading Public Museum has remained committed to safely serving the public to the highest degree possible throughout, all while preparing for this blockbuster 2022 exhibition series.
READING, PA
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
South Philly Review

Da Vinci Art Alliance opens 2 exhibitions

The Da Vinci Art Alliance at 704 Catherine Street opened two new exhibitions. Rebecca Conviser: Creative Expressions opened on Jan 13, and will soon also be available as a video walkthrough. Conviser began making needlepoint tapestries in order to process her battle with breast cancer. The stitching helped Rebecca to...
News-Herald.com

Vatican’s Sistine Chapel is brought to life in Mentor

Michelangelo’s internationally acclaimed Sistine Chapel is being brought to life at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. At Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, guests will walk down a candlelit, long corridor where they will hear choral songs being played before they get to the box office. Photo opportunities, merchandise and information about the exhibit will be provided.
my40.tv

Young students preparing for upcoming art & music show featuring their own work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Emmanuel Lutheran are busy as bees preparing for an upcoming visual arts and music show. Every student at the school will have a couple pieces on display. Their art teacher, Tammy Reilly, says the students have been learning about all different styles of...
cgmagonline.com

Why Fortnite is Curating a Real-Life London Art Show Replica

Fortnite players can now explore an art exhibit in-game as a collaboration to raise awareness of the real art exhibition happening in London, taking place for one week. A London art exhibit is now available in Fortnite for players to explore the full virtual experience of the real-world show. This experience will be open for all players to check out from today until January 25 in Creative Mode. The art project comes from KAWS called “New Fiction”, which has their real works on display at Serpentine—a public art institution in London.
L.A. Weekly

Climate of Change: L.A. Art Show’s Beasts, Bytes and ‘Bergs

The L.A. Art Show has been in continuous operation for decades. Their January 2020 edition was one of the last big events of the Before Times, had we but known it then. They pushed the 2021 edition to July, weathering the Delta variant with a smaller footprint and elaborate safety protocols. Two years later, the little big show that could will return to its January roots — with a thoughtful covid-safety plan including proof of vaccination and mask-wearing, and a futures-focused curatorial vision engaging with the threat of climate change and the promise of the metaverse.
TheWrap

‘Encanto': How ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Was Brought to Life

A version of this story about “Encanto” first appeared in the special animation section of Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Encanto,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th full-length feature, is many things: a meditation on loss, a wacky family comedy (centered around the Madrigals, each of them gifted with a special ability), very nearly a superhero tale and a moving, magical-realism-indebted portrait of Colombia in the first part of the 20th century. But above all other things, Disney’s “Encanto” is a musical.
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
Herald Community Newspapers

Waldinger Memorial Library exhibits local art teacher’s work

Khan’s artwork has hung up at “Sip This.” a former coffee shop on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and various other local establishments. A permanent 8’ x 3’ ocean mural painted by Khan hangs at the Valley Stream pool complex. His paintings are also included in the anthology “Poetry: Elixir of the Heart” by Sharon Ghanny, a collection of poetry and artworks from those of Caribbean descent.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Director Mike Newell, Actor-Producer Jason Wong Launch Kingston Intl. Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” director Mike Newell and actor Jason Wong (“The Gentlemen,” “Dungeons & Dragons”) are launching the Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF) to support independent film makers in a post-pandemic world. Taking place June 24-26, the festival is a 50:50 partnership between Blue Elephant Films and Rose Theatre which aims to address a decline in the independent film industry by establishing a new platform for emerging talent and creating opportunities which will link new filmmakers and industry experts. KIFF also received early support from Oscar-winning actor Dame Vanessa Redgrave...
TechRadar

How Dune's production team brought the world of Arrakis to life

There's a saying among Hollywood's most revered directors that filmmaking shouldn't be about serving the audience, but the filmmakers themselves. Denis Villeneuve's Dune just so happens to do both. The French Canadian auteur's adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel is a rare passion project that reminds viewers of...
College of the Holy Cross

Cantor Art Gallery to Present Works From the College’s Collections

Exhibit will feature bronze sculptures by Auguste Rodin. The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery will present works from College of the Holy Cross’ various collections from January 24 – February 20, 2022 in the exhibition “A Mirror to the World: Two Centuries of Collecting at Holy Cross,” curated by Meredith Fluke, director of the Cantor Art Gallery.
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
bubbleblabber.com

Peacock TV’s Supernatural Academy OFFICIAL TRAILER & SHOW ART RELEASED

Set to stream on January 20th will be all 16 episodes of Supernatural Academy, the ICON Creative Studio animated series was developed and written by Gillian Horvath based on author Jaymin Eve’s graphic novel series of the same name. Synopsis:. The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series...
mymalonetelegram.com

NorthWind Fine Arts’ February featured artist’s show

NorthWind Fine Arts is pleased to present watercolorist Catharine Moore’s beautiful new show “Good Vibrations” which is on exhibit now through the end of February. The gallery is located at 85 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our open days are: January: Wednesday through Sunday and February open daily except Tuesdays.
