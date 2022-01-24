Da Vinci's works brought to life at Berlin art show

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.
Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup.
The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
