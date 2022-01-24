ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet provides rate increase for state’s residential treatment programs

Cover picture for the articleCabinet implemented the reimbursement early. A substantial rate increase from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has provided a boost for the state's child-care agencies operating quality residential treatment programs, including Sunrise Children’s Services. Knowing the need was dire, the Cabinet implemented the reimbursement increases in January...

