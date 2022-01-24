Cabinet provides rate increase for state’s residential treatment programs

State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) recently introduced House Bill 853, which would provide mental health treatment alternatives to incarcerated individuals. “Georgia is ranked last in the country for mental health care,” said Rep. Scott. “This is not a time to cut funding for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities, especially when our jails and prisons are overpopulated with mentally ill patients. Not only does it cost upwards of $35,000 a year to house mentally ill patients, mentally ill inmates are not getting the mental health treatment needed to overcome their illness. Sheriffs want something done about the number of mentally ill patients taking up space in jails. The mentally ill inmate is not getting the mental health treatment needed to overcome his or her illness. If these inmates were in a mental health institution, the cost would be significantly less, and they would be getting help for their sickness.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO