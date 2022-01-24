ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Billings, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Billings, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Billings on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#8. Bistecca at the Granary

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Poly Dr, Billings, MT 59102-1748
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2336
Tripadvisor

#6. Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant & New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1595 Grand Ave #240 Number 240, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#5. Montana Sky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101-2357
Tripadvisor

#4. Carbone's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3925 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102-6275
Tripadvisor

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2201 Grant Rd, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#2. Ciao Mambo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2301 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2421
Tripadvisor

#1. Bistro Enzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1502 Rehberg Ln, Billings, MT 59102-6573
