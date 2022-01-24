ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Austin-area man arrested for threatening to kill elections officials in Craigslist post, feds say

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Central Texas man who threatened to kill and “put a bullet in” Georgia election officials was arrested last week, becoming the first case charged by the Election Threats Task Force, the Justice Department said. Chad Stark, 54, of Leander, posted the election-related threats on Craigslist on...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Gephardt Daily

Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election

Jan. 21 (UPI) — A Texas man accused of threatening to kill multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election was arrested Friday. Prosecutors allege that Chad Christopher Stark, in a Jan. 5, 2021, Craigslist post, called on “Georgia patriots” to kill an election official, accused the official of being a “Chinese agent” and offered a $10,000 bounty.
GEORGIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment

Following the turmoil of the 2020 election, a photo of Washington state Election Director Lori Augino marked with crosshairs, her address, and the words “your days are numbered” was posted on a website alongside photos of numerous other state election officials described as “enemies of the people.”   Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in […] The post States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election#Second Amendment#The Justice Department#Capitol#Chinese#American Patriots#Patriot
KVUE

Leander man arrested, accused of threatening elections staff

AUSTIN, Texas — A Leander man was arrested Friday under accusations that he sent election-related threats to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021. Fifty-four-year-old Chad Stark's arrest was part of a law enforcement operation carried out by the FBI. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance on the same day of his arrest at a federal courthouse in Austin.
LEANDER, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

'It's time to kill' | Texas man charged with threatening multiple Georgia officials over 2020 election

ATLANTA — A Texas man has been charged in relation to a Jan. 2021 Craigslist post in which he allegedly threatened multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election. The post called on "Georgia Patriots" to kill one of the unnamed officials in the title of the post, accusing that official of being a "Chinese agent" and appearing to offer $10,000 as a bounty.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Post Register

Bingham County man arrested, reportedly threatened to kill woman with knife

A Bingham County man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman with a knife. Justin Garcia, 34, reportedly told the victim he was going to kill her because he believed she was in a relationship with another man. He also reportedly threatened to kill that man, referring to him repeatedly by a racist slur.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KSAT 12

Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to purchase child at Walmart checkout, deputies say

CROCKETT, Texas – A Texas woman is now out on bond after sheriff’s deputies said she tried to purchase another woman’s child while waiting in a checkout line at Walmart. According to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC, Rebecca Taylor, 49, came up to the woman’s shopping cart in the checkout line. The woman’s cart had two children inside at the time.
CROCKETT, TX
CBS Baltimore

Feds Seize Bogus Domain Name Posing As Department Of Labor Website

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
U.S. POLITICS
KSAT 12

HCSO sergeant killed while directing traffic, woman arrested, sheriff says

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was hit and killed while directing traffic overnight, according to the sheriff. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on East Sam Houston Parkway N. at Tidwell, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sgt....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy