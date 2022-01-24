Austin-area man arrested for threatening to kill elections officials in Craigslist post, feds say
2 days ago
A Central Texas man who threatened to kill and “put a bullet in” Georgia election officials was arrested last week, becoming the first case charged by the Election Threats Task Force, the Justice Department said. Chad Stark, 54, of Leander, posted the election-related threats on Craigslist on...
A Texas man was arrested for allegedly posting a threat to kill a Georgia election official and other officials. Chad Stark made the alleged threat just days after then-President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes that could reverse his loss to President Joe Biden. It is...
Jan. 21 (UPI) — A Texas man accused of threatening to kill multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election was arrested Friday. Prosecutors allege that Chad Christopher Stark, in a Jan. 5, 2021, Craigslist post, called on “Georgia patriots” to kill an election official, accused the official of being a “Chinese agent” and offered a $10,000 bounty.
The Department of Justice on Friday charged a Texas man who allegedly posted a message on Craigslist in which he called for the murder of government officials in Georgia as a runoff election was wrapping up. Chad Stark, 54, was arrested by FBI agents on Friday morning. He is expected...
FBI agents on Friday arrested a Texas man for allegedly threatening to kill election and other government officials in Georgia. Chad Christopher Stark of Leander, Texas, was taken into custody Friday morning after being indicted in the Northern District of Georgia on a single count of making interstate threats. The...
AUSTIN, Texas — A Leander man was arrested Friday under accusations that he sent election-related threats to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021. Fifty-four-year-old Chad Stark's arrest was part of a law enforcement operation carried out by the FBI. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance on the same day of his arrest at a federal courthouse in Austin.
ATLANTA — A Texas man has been charged in relation to a Jan. 2021 Craigslist post in which he allegedly threatened multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election. The post called on "Georgia Patriots" to kill one of the unnamed officials in the title of the post, accusing that official of being a "Chinese agent" and appearing to offer $10,000 as a bounty.
