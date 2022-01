KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – State Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he will not seek reelection to the state Assembly in the fall of 2022. State Rep. Steinke (R-Kaukauna) was first elected to represent the 5th Assembly district in November of 2010. In 2012, he was selected by his peers to serve as the assistant majority leader and in 2014 he was elected to serve as Assembly Majority Leader.

