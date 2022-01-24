Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Honolulu on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Assaggio Bistro Kahala

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4346 Waialae Ave Ste A, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-5794

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Mediterraneo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1809 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826-2137

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2255 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Il Buco at Sand Villa Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2375 Ala Wai Blvd Next to the Pool at the Sand Villa Hotel, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3448

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Bernini

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1218 Waimanu St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Cafe Sistina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: First Interstate Bank Building 1314 S. King St., Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. La Cucina Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 Kapiolani Blvd Imperial Plaza, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-6012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Vintage Cave Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 1380 Ala Moana Center, Street Level 1, Ewa Wing, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Amina Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1694 Kalakaua Ave Ste D, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826-2454

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Assaggio Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 1259, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4613

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 227 Lewers St Ste 118, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1946

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. California Pizza Kitchen Kahala Mall

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4211 Waialae Ave Kahala Mall, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-5319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Spada Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 Royal Hawaiian Ave Courtyard Marriott Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2837

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Assaggio Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste A143, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1800

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Brick Fire Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3447 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-2650

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Longhi’s Ko Olina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 92-161 Waipahe Pl Marriott Beach Club, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96707-2208

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 4240, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-4920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Fresco Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (686 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2005 Kalia Rd Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (333 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1030 Auahi St Bay 1, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Il Tappo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2181 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2318

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Giovanni Pastrami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 227 Lewers St Ste 118, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1946

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Appetito Craft Pizza and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 Kaiulani Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3227

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd Ho'okipa Terrace, 4th level, Ala Moana Center, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. California Pizza Kitchen Center of Waikiki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,696 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2284 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2584

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (990 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2005 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Town Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3435 Waialae Ave Ste 104, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-2656

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Arancino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (884 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1935

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Arancino di Mare

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2552 Kalakaua Ave Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3662

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Arancino at The Kahala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5000 Kahala Ave The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-5411

- Read more on Tripadvisor

