ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Dad arrested after profane outburst at smoothie shop over allergy; video goes viral

By Amber Diaz, Olivia Perreault, Sydney Reynolds, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQLV4_0du9aOIS00

FAIRFIELD, Conn. ( WTNH ) – An altercation at a Connecticut smoothie shop involving a father reportedly upset over his child’s allergic reaction was caught on video over the weekend and has gone viral.

James Iannazzo, 49, was arrested Saturday after police received multiple calls at 2:26 p.m. about a customer in Robeks smoothie shop in Fairfield who was throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.

The incident was filmed and posted on TikTok that day, gaining more than 14 million views. Iannazzo also has reportedly lost his job over the incident.

Baking chips sold at Walmart recalled

According to Fairfield police, Iannazzo made a purchase at Robeks without an issue. Then around 1:39 p.m., he called 911 requesting an EMS come to his home for a juvenile having a reaction to a peanut allergy. The teenager was later taken to an area hospital.

Iannazzo reportedly returned to Robeks and confronted the employees, demanding to know who made the smoothie with peanuts that caused his son’s allergic reaction. One of the employees, Charli Hill, 17, began to film the situation as it escalated and later posted it on TikTok under the username @cjjbreezy.

See the video below:

(Credit: credit Charli Hill (TikTok / @cjjbreezy)

The employees said they could not recall, and Iannazzo can be heard on the video shouting obscenities and derogatory/racial slurs. The employees asked him to leave the property as he grew more irate. He is seen throwing a full smoothie at employee Gianna Miranda before the police were called.

Iannazzo was asked to leave multiple times throughout the situation.

Iannazzo then attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the women were, according to police.

He left the shop before police arrived, but he was identified shortly thereafter. He turned himself in without incident, saying he was upset about his son’s severe allergic reaction.

According to police, Iannazzo said he never told the employees about the allergy but that he did request there be no peanut butter in the drink.

Miranda, who had been working at Robeks for 10 months, told WTNH she’s had her share of difficult customers but that there’s never been anyone “this aggressive” and was “never threatened to get killed by any of them.”

She said they were yelling in each other’s faces because she was mad, and “at that point, I really thought he was gonna throw something again or try to hit me or just something.”

“As a person who has had multiple customer service jobs, I’ve dealt with people like this. I don’t think we get paid enough to deal with it all,” said Miranda, who explained that she’s working at the shop to save money for a car and to go to college.

Iannazzo released a statement following the incident.

“My actions at Robeks were wrong, and I deeply regret them,” Iannazzo said in the statement. “They do not reflect my values or my character. I feel terrible that I lost my composure so completely.”

Iannazzo said that he returned to Robeks to determine what ingredients were in the smoothie that he ordered earlier that day and made the comments because his 17-year-old son had suffered life-threatening anaphylactic shock. Iannazzo said the smoothie contained some sort of nut product, even though he advised the employees of his nut allergy when he originally ordered the drink.

“After he started to drink his smoothie, my son lost the capacity to breathe properly; his lips and face swelled up, and he required an EpiPen shot, but it did not offer him relief. I called 911.  My son then went to the bathroom, threw up and fell unconscious to the floor. He threw up again.  My wife gave him another EpiPen while I called 911 again.  Thank God, he is doing okay.”

Early treatment could tame peanut allergies in small kids

Iannazzo said he believes the first responders saved his son’s life, noting that this situation is “the worst nightmare of every parent whose child has a similar allergy.”

“I was out of my mind with fear for him when I returned to Robeks, and I wish I had not done so,” Iannazzo said. “I also wish they had been more careful preparing my son’s beverage. I will be extending my apologies personally to the Robeks organization, particularly the staff that was working there that night.”

Iannazzo was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree criminal trespass.

Iannazzo also has been fired from his job at Merrill Lynch. The company sent this statement to WTNH: “Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Change of venue approved in case of Evansville toddler’s overdose death

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A change of venue was approved for the case involving an Evansville toddler’s overdose death. Court officials tell us Arcinial Watt’s trial will now take place in Daviess County, Indiana. Watt faces several charges, including murder, after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died in November after ingesting a fentanyl pill. Three other […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Joint investigation leads police to Sacramento arrest

SACRAMENTO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, on January 24 a joint investigation conducted by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Probation and Parole led the search of a Sacramento residence. According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, after […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters face flames, cold temperatures in Barker Avenue fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a fire destroyed one home in the 1400 block of South Barker Avenue, thoughts of “what could have been” arise for the two homes on the north and south sides of the gutted structure. “Very lucky,” explains Division Chief Mike Larson of the Evansville Fire Department. “Those houses are probably […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illegal street race lands one participant in custody, ISP says

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — A crew of street racers in Indianapolis didn’t seem to take the phrase, “Don’t try this at home” too seriously. One participant of an alleged street race has landed himself in custody for this very reason. On the night of Jan. 22, several emergency calls came through ISP’s dispatch warning of cars […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothie#Peanut Allergy#Profane#Wtnh#Tiktok#Ems#Cjjbreezy
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville meth dealer found guilty of felony charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday afternoon, Demarco Roach, 45, was convicted of several drug-related charges, all of which were felony. Police reports show that meth and other drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle. According to EPD, the drugs were found during a traffic stop on May 4, 2021. The vehicle Roach was driving was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man claims self-defense after shooting break-in suspect

“He’s got a gun- he threatened to shoot me in the face because my dog bit him!” An Evansville family is still shaken after they say a man tried to break into their apartment over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a man with a gun breaking into an apartment in the 400 block […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WEHT/WTVW

Former deputy coroner pleads guilty to theft

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Official misconduct and theft are some of a former deputy coroner’s charges. Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner and Evansville Fireman, Christopher William Leduc, 47, was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges from an incident that occurred in February 2021. According to a press release, the incident involves a death […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Gas station in Corydon robbed at gunpoint, suspect still free

CORYDON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says around 9:30 p.m. on January 23, the Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon was robbed at gunpoint. Not much else is known at this time. The Henderson […]
CORYDON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Widow of Champaign PD officer speaks in support of justice reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Senator Darren Bailey (R) hosted a press conference Wednesday with State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R) in support of new legislation to strengthen penalties on “convicted cop killers.” The bill, Senate Bill 3899, would reinstate the death penalty for those who commit first-degree murder against a peace officer. According to Sen. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville Kentucky Police Department: Pastor awaiting court after rash of burglaries

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Greenville Kentucky Police Department, a joint investigation with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the recovery of property stolen from the Opportunity Center and the arrest of a former employee of the Opportunity Center. The Greenville Kentucky Police Department says Blakely Vaughn, 45, of Nortonville, allegedly stole […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Ohio County drug bust, five arrested

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 7:52 a.m. members of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver Dam. The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that five […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man who doesn’t exist wants to defraud Hoosiers

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An alleged nonexistent man was detained Tuesday morning following a fraud investigation, police say. Detectives tell us they were looking into a suspicious man who recently joined an Indiana credit union. Officials say the man applied for a $20,000 signature loan through the credit union, but something was off. According to […]
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: More details released on the Kimber Lane shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), the wounded suspect from the Kimber Lane shooting has been identified. EPD says that Timothy Leavell is suspected of Attempted Burglary, Resist Law Enforcement, and Handgun Possession Without a License. EPD says that it is suspected that Leavell was both shot by someone and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy