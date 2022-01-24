State Police shut down I-57 after crash near Mattoon
UPDATE ( 01/24/22 11:03 PM) — The passing lane on I-57 at milepost 190 is now open.
The driving lane will remain closed until cleanup is complete.
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have shut down part of I-57 after a crash near Mattoon Monday morning.
Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lane. A semi truck crashed, causing lane blockage.
Now, troopers and IDOT are shutting down all lanes for around 1 to 2 hours while they recover the truck. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.
