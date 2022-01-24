ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

State Police shut down I-57 after crash near Mattoon

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

UPDATE ( 01/24/22 11:03 PM) — The passing lane on I-57 at milepost 190 is now open.

The driving lane will remain closed until cleanup is complete.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have shut down part of I-57 after a crash near Mattoon Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lane. A semi truck crashed, causing lane blockage.

Now, troopers and IDOT are shutting down all lanes for around 1 to 2 hours while they recover the truck. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

WCIA

Effingham Police: Man found dead in residence

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham City Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found dead in a house on Tuesday. Police and Abbott EMS were dispatched to a house on West Kreke Avenue at around 10 a.m. in response to a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived at the given address, officers […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Traffic crash with injuries on I-74

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 6 Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-74 eastbound near milepost 158.5 at around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday. According to officers, two people were in the car when the crash happened. They were both quickly taken to an area hospital. There are no lane closures […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WCIA

Coroner confirms 1 death after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night. Allmon said this man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at around 8:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled and […]
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 6500 block of Curran Road Monday night. Allmon said the victim was 33-year-old Cory Derosa of Chatham. Derosa was pronounced dead at an area hospital at around 8:05 p.m. in the emergency room. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Mattoon, IL
Crime & Safety
Coles County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Coles County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mattoon, IL
WCIA

Deputies respond to traffic crash; man in critical condition

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in critical condition after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night. Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 7:05 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Curran Road. According to responding deputies, the 2021 Mazda Sport Utility was southbound on Curran […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Arcola Police: Man arrested after chase

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Arcola Police arrested a man over the weekend after he led them on a short chase. Officers pulled over Corey Larimore just before 10 p.m. on Saturday and discovered that Larimore was wanted on “numerous” outstanding warrants out of Douglas and other surrounding counties. Larimore attempted to flee, but was caught […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Deputies arrest man in connection to attack on residents at group home

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person attacking residents of the Hickory Point Terrace group home for adults with developmental disabilities. Deputies were dispatched to this group home at around 7:45 a.m. in response to a report of a male […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police seeks public’s information of felony theft

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers and Pleasant Plains Police Department are looking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a felony theft from 308 Jefferson Street.  According to police, two suspects stole a Powermate, 3750-watt generator and Craftsman, 24-inch snowblower from the property, at around 5:05 a.m. on Jan. 11. Officers […]
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WCIA

1 firefighter hurt while battling fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire Chief said one firefighter was severely hurt while battling a fire on Flora Drive. Firefighters responded to a fire in a single-family home at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. When arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home. While fighting the fire, a firefighter […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to house fire Wednesday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house on North Neil Street Wednesday night after the house caught fire. The fire happened on Neil Street between Eureka Street and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said that three children, their parents and a dog were able to make it our of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Firefighter suffers “severe injuries” in house fire

UPDATE 11:50 p.m.: Champaign fire officials have released more information about the firefighter who was hurt responding to a house fire in Champaign on Wednesday afternoon. A news release says the following: “During fire suppression activities, the injured firefighter’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask became dislodged from the firefighter’s face.  The firefighter breathed in hot, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim in Monday’s shooting death in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said 29 year-old Timothy Q. Manns of Bloomington died at the scene of a gunshot wound. Police earlier said the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Bloomington Police investigating shooting homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening. Officers arrived near Jefferson and Oak Streets at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner. The victim’s name will not be […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Clinton Fire Chief: Dog dies in overnight fire; house deemed total loss

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A house is a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Clinton Fire chief. It happened on South Monroe Street between East South and East White streets in Clinton. Officials said they got the call around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Page said two people were in […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Several businesses in one town report break-ins Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with at least three businesses reported their establishments were broken into this week. In separate Facebook posts Tuesday, officials with Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts, Salon 192 and Country Chics said they were broken into. There is no word yet on if the same suspect(s) were involved with all […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police recognizes officers for actions during, after deadly officer shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge recognized two Champaign-area police officers for their roles during and following the shooting that claimed the life of Officer Christopher Oberheim. Jeff Creel, Oberheim’s partner, received the FOP Valor Award and University of Illinois Officer John Wright received the Fraternalism Award during a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Firefighters battle fire in near-zero degree temperatures

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Clinton around 3:00 am this morning. Shortly after firefighters got to the house they said the roof collapsed, but that was just one of many problems. I talked to the Clinton fire chief who said the near-zero degree temperatures caused a lot of issues. Clinton […]
CLINTON, IL
