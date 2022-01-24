Editor’s note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Social Calendar are currently being accepted via email only. Please type the information into the body of the email and do not use attachments. Include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send announcements to sdonnelly@pbdailynews.com. Deadline for Sunday publication is noon Wednesday.

Some events may have been canceled or rescheduled because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Jan. 23

American Council for the Blind: Cavallino Classic Brunch and Award presentation; 11:30 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. By invitation.

Jan. 27

The Pap Corps/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Third annual Imagination Gala featuring Carnie and Wendy Wilson and Al Jardine; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Janet Levy, chairwoman; Mark Levy, chairman. By invitation.

Hope For Depression Research Foundation: Kickoff reception to introdice junior committee for fourth annual Race For Hope; 6 p.m. at a private residence. By invitation.

Ballet Palm Beach: ‘'Season of Dance'’ gala; 6 p.m. at The Colony. 561-630-8235

Jan. 29

The Society of the Four Arts: Chairman’s Forum Dinner; 7 p.m. By invitation

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: Annual Black Tie Gala; 7 p.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Carissa Coniglio and Tricia Rendina, chairwomen; Nicholas Coniglio and Richard Rendina, chairmen. By invitation.

Feb. 2

Palm Beach Friends of the Uffizi Gallery: Reception honoring Contessa Maria Vittoria Colonna Rimbotti; 6 p.m. at the home of Madeleine Parker. By invitation.

Feb. 3

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Curetivity’s Supper Club; dinner dance at The Mar-a-Lago Club. By invitation.

Feb. 7

Palm Beach Opera: Annual gala at The Breakers.

Feb. 8

Daughters of the American Revolution: Henry Morrison Flagler chapter luncheon; noon at The Chesterfield. Karin Nolf, regent. 329-3625.

English-Speaking Union: Luncheon and speaker on ‘'The Demise of Henry the VIII ‘s Wives” at The Colony. By invitation.

Children's Healing Foundation: Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea and fashion show; 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield. 561-687-8115.

Feb. 9

Tri-County Animal Rescue: ‘'An Evening of Fashion'’ cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at Valentino, 204 Worth Ave. By invitation.

Feb. 10

Catholic Charities: 11th annual Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. 561-775-9567

The Everglades Foundation: Annual ForEverglades gala with entertainment by Sheryl Crow; at The Breakers. By invitation.

Feb. 11

Center for Family Services: 23rd annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Colony hotel. Allison Nicklaus, chairwoman; Michael Reinert and Bettina Anderson, junior chairman and junior chairwoman.

The Boys’ Club of New York: Palm Beach Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette. 347-505-5416

American Heart Association: “Garden of Plenty” 67th annual Palm Beach Heart Ball; 6:30 p.m. at The Breakers. Marti LaTour and Michele Jacobs, chairwomen; 697-6607

Feb. 15

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: Ballinger Award reception; 6 p.m. at 311 Peruvian Ave. By invitation.

Feb. 16

Hope for Depression Research Foundation: Reception and dinner at Sant Ambroeus. Audrey Gruss, chairwoman; Scott Snyder, chairman; PJ Quick Pollack, junior honorary chairwoman. By invitation.

Feb. 17

The Ireland Funds: Annual Emerald Isle Ball at The Breakers. (212) 213-1166.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter American History Luncheon; 11 a.m. at Cafe Boulud.

Feb. 19

The Everglades Foundation: ForEverglades Palm Beach Gala; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

Feb. 20

Lighthouse Guild: Annual Visionary Dinner honoring Jennifer and the Hon. David Fischer; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. 646-874-8455.

Feb. 21

Palm Beach Symphony: ‘A Musical Journey’ 20th anniversary gala honoring the late Dale Archer McNulty; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui, chairmen; Howard and Michele Kessler, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. 561-568-0265.

Feb. 23

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: 1878 Series reception; 6 p.m. at the Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Royal Poinciana Way. By invitation.

International Society of Palm Beach: ‘It’s Finally Spring’ luncheon; noon on the Sailfish Club lawn. Herme deWyman Miro and Milly Park, chairwoman; Patrick Park, chairman. By invitation.

Feb. 24

Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope: Shop the Day Away Luncheon; 10 a.m. at The Breakers. 215-7360

Lighthouse Guild: Annual Visionary Dinner Dance; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. (646) 874-8455.

Feb. 27

Palm Beach Civic Association: VIP Dinner honoring Willie Geist; 6 p.m. at a private residence. By invitation

French Heritage Society: Annual Palm Beach Dinner; 7 p.m. at Club Colette.

Feb. 28

American Humane: Pups4Patriots dinner dance; 6 p.m. at Club Colette.

Palm Beach Civic Association: Annual Award Breakfast with guest speaker Willie Geist; 9 a.m. at The Breakers. 655-0820.

The Social Register Foundation: Inaugural Palm Beach winter reception and dinner; 6 p.m. at the Findlay Galleries, 163 Worth Ave. By invitation.

March 1

MoviesMakingADifference: Seventh annual Mardi Gras event at the Sailfish Club. Kelly Crosby Heyniger, Mary Bryant McCourt and Diana Davis, chairwomen. 602-708-9188.

March 3

Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation: Fifth annual ‘'Hope on the Horizon’' Palm Beach Event at the Beach Club, honoring Aerin and Jane Lauder. 5 p.m. Nancy Goodes, Bonnie Lautenberg and Heidi McWilliams, chairwomen. 212-901-7990.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: Whitehall Society’s ‘'Mixing It Up: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture'’ reception; 6:30 p.m. at the museum. By invitation.

Annual dinner dance; 7:30 p.m. at 311 Peruvian Ave. Jennifer Fischer and Muffy Miller, chairwomen. By invitation.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts : Annual gala. Kathryn C. Vecellio and Monika E. Preston, chairwomen. 651-4320

March 5

Big Dog Ranch Rescue: Ninth annual ‘'Wine, Women & Shoes''; 10:30 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Sher Kasun and JoAnna Myers, chairwomen; Lara Trump, honorary chairwoman. 305-297-3497.

March 6

American Friends of Magen David Adom: Annual gala at The Breakers. By invitation.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue: Second seating of the ninth annual ‘'Wine, Women & Shoes''; 10:30 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Sher Kasun and JoAnna Myers, chairwomen; Lara Trump, honorary chairwoman. 305-297-3497.

Children’s Home Society of Florida: Spring Luncheon at The Colony. Lois Richards and Wendy Roberts, chairwomen; Margaret Donnelley and Kathy Leone, honorary chairwomen. 561-402-0823.

Michael J. Fox Foundation: Inaugural Palm Beach Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette. 212-509-0095, ext. 315.

March 10

American Friends of British Art: Reception; 5 p.m. at The Colony. By invitation.

Birthright Israel Foundation: Gala kickoff honoring co-founder Charles Bronfman, 5 p.m. at a private home. By invitation.

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: John L. Volk Exhibition Dinner; 7 p.m. at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. By invitation.

March 12

Jupiter Medical Center: 45th annual Black-Tie Ball at The Breakers. Jeff Alderton, chairman; Lee Ann Alderton, chairwoman. 263-3712

March 13

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service: 13th annual Chai Society Dinner; 6 p.m. at Club Colette 252-8825.

Il Circolo Italian Cultural Society: Annual gala ‘Honoring Our Heroes;’ 5:30 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

March 14

Town of Palm Beach United Way: Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award Dinner; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Nicola Marcus and Phyllis Mack, chairwomen; Jeff Marcus and Bill Mack, chairmen. By invitation.

March 17

MorseLife Health System : 38th annual dinner; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Jean Sharf, chairwoman; Bruce Beal Sr., chairman. By invitation.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter Law Enforcement Luncheon with Sheriff Ric Bradshaw; 11:30 a.m. at Cafe Boulud.

Annual Palm Beach Policemen's & Firefighters' Ball honoring Annie and Michael Falk; at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Michael Belisle and Linda Gary, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman; John and Monika Preston, chairman and chairwoman. 561-820-8118.

March 20

American Humane: Brunch and Book launch; 10:30 a.m. at Cafe Boulud.

March 21

Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida: '‘A Magical Night’' dinner dance; 7 p.m.at Club Colette. Beverly Floersheimer and Paulette Koch, chairwomen; Dan Floersheimer, chairman. 561-472-9941.

March 22

Palm Beach Round Table: 90th anniversary celebration at The Breakers. Hermé de Wyman Miro, honorary chairwoman; Herbert Roemmele, chairman; Peggy Johnson, co-chairwoman; Bill Johnson, co-chairman. 561-832-6418.

March 24

The Salvation Army: Women’s Auxiliary Hearts of Gold Luncheon and Fashion Show; 11 a.m. the Sailfish Club. Margaret Vitale and Maria Mamlouk, chairwomen. 561-686-3530.

March 26

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer (HAS): White Hot Night Haiti gala honoring Louise Stephaich; 6:30 p.m. at the Sailfish Club of Florida. By invitation.

March 28

MorseLife Health System: Golf Classic luncheon; noon at The Breakers. Beverly Floersheimer, chairwoman; Dan Floersheimer, chairman. 242-4661.

Promise Fund of Florida: Major donor dinner; 7 p.m. at Club Colette.561-307-3092.

March 29

Promise Fund of Florida: Scientific Forum Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Beach Club. By invitation.

March 30

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: 1878 Series reception; 6 pm at Duck’s Nest, 305 Maddock Way. By invitation.

Palm Beach Dinner; 6 p.m. at the Sailfish Club. Judy Van der Grift and Stacey Leuliette, chairwomen; Fritz Van der Grift, chairman. 561-268-2355

April 1

Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope: Dance the Night Away gala; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: ' ‘Tropical Safari: Journey to Africa’' dinner dance honoring JoAnna and Stephen Myers; 7 pm at the home of Michele and Howard Kessler. Thomas C. Quick, chairman; Michele Kessler, chairwoman. By invitation.

April 2

The Society of the Four Arts: Benefactors Council dinner; 7 p.m. By invitation.

April 3

The Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults: “Together Again” annual Soiree at Club Colette. Virginia Simmons, chairwoman; Julie Connors, co-chairwoman. By invitation.

April 4

American Friends of The Hebrew University: Annual Scopus Gala honoring Florence Kaufman. By invitation.

April 5

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Palm Beach County: Reception and dinner honoring major donors to the NAMI annual luncheon; 7 p.m. at the home of Patricia Nix. Margaret Donnelley, Ellie Siklossy, and Mary Lou Wagner, chairwomen. By invitation.

April 6

Palm Beach Navy SEALS Evening of Tribute: Fifth Biennial Dinner and demonstration to benefit The Navy SEAL Foundation and Navy SEAL Museum/Trident House, at The Breakers. Rebecca Williams, honorary chairwoman; Elliot Hershberg, Michael Kluger and Matt Smith, co-chairmen. By invitation.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Henry Morrison Flagler chapter luncheon with guest speaker Dayle Hinman, host of Body of Evidence; 11 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Linda Adelson, honorary chairwoman; Gladys Van Otteren and Ginny Barlow, chairwomen. 561-324-2937

April 7

Norton Museum of Art: Annual gala; at the museum.

April 8

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 41st annual Winter Ball; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Gretchen Leach, chairwoman. By invitation.

American Humane: Pups4Patriots Golf Awards Luncheon at the Par 3.

Children's Healing Foundation: Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea and fashion show; 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield Hotel. 561-687-8115.

April 9

Opportunity Early Childhood Education & Family Center: Annual dinner dance under the stars; 6:30 pm at a private residence. Brandie Herbst, Valerie Frost and Katherine Ward, chairwomen. 561-712-9221.

CARP (Comprehensive Alcoholism Rehabilitation Programs): Annual Spring Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Resort. Michael R. Fagan, honorary chairman; Bishop Harold Calvin Ray, chairman. 561-844-6400.

April 10

Mounts Botanical Garden: 22nd annual Spring Benefit; 5:30 p.m. at a private garden in Palm Beach. Polly Reed and Alison Sieving, chairwomen. 561-233-1796.

April 11

Palm Beach Civic Association: Annual meeting and end of season celebration. 10 a.m. at The Flagler Museum. 655-0820.

Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation: Luncheon and fashion show; 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers. Nancy Hart, chairwoman; Suzanne Niedland, honorary chairwoman; Marianne Gold and Connie Frankino, co-chairwoman.561-655-9655.

April 12

The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation: "Evening of Insights" with private preview of INSIGHTS IV juried exhibition. Reception at 5:30 p.m. at the John H. Surovek Gallery. 888-944-4408.

April 19

Town of Palm Beach United Way: Annual meeting and cocktail reception; 4 p.m. at The Breakers 655-1919.

April 21

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter luncheon and fashion show; 11:30 a.m. at The Beach Club. Mary Frances Walde and Jill Davis, chairwomen

April 24

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Reception with Drs. Stephen Nimer and Jose Lutzky; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. Anthony and Vanessa Beyer, chairman and chairwoman. 216-308-3286

April 28

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 20th annual Barefoot on the Beach; 7:30 p.m. at The Breakers. Margaret Duriez and Maura Ziska, chairwomen; Eric Christu and Franck Duriez chairmen. 683-3287.

May 4

Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews: Annual Fellowship Dinner featuring presentation of the Randolph Award and guest speaker Susan Eisenhower; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Debora Weinstein and Sylvia James, chairwomen;

May 6

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter Memorial Day Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Cafe Boulud.

May 14

Daughters of the American Revolution: Henry Morrison Flagler chapter luncheon with guest speaker Debbie Duay, Florida State Society DAR regent; noon at The Chesterfield. Karin Nolf, regent. 329-3625.

Nov. 10

Alzheimer’s Community Care: Tea Time Luncheon at The Colony. 561-683-2700.

Dec. 2

Alzheimer’s Community Care: 25th Anniversary Gala at The Breakers. 561-683-2700.

Feb. 17, 2023

The Society of the Four Arts: “Americans in Paris” Dinner Dance. By invitation.

Feb. 18, 2023

The Society of the Four Arts: Contemporaries’ “Disco in the Desert” Gala. By invitation.

