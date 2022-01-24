ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers seeks information on aggravated assault suspect

By Vanessa Le
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an aggravated assault.

According to investigators, a man approached an Asian woman while she was walking her dog in Hessel Park at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 27. She became alarmed by his actions and began to video record their interaction. The man made obscene gestures and remarks to her. As the lady tried to walk around the man, he slapped the phone out of her hand.

The man is described as a middle-aged, white male, wearing a baseball cap, blue zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers and glasses.

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying the subject. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime in Champaign County can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.

