Silver Spruce engages Environmental Report for Drill Permit, updates historical sampling from Diamante Au-Ag Concessions, Sonora, Mexico - Artisanal Workings to 25.69 g/t Au, 1,360 g/t Ag, 18.2% Pb, 33.5% Zn, 1.47% Cu

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') announces that the Company has initiated its Informe Preventivo for application to the Mexican government environmental authority SEMARNAT for the Diamante drilling permit. Silver Spruce engaged Green & Ceo, Asesorío Profesional y...

