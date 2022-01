KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today it has delivered approximately 3,103.40 carats of rough diamonds in January for its initial tender and sale of the New Year. These rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project') will be tendered in Dubai in the coming weeks. The Company believes it has the potential to further increase processing volumes moving forward through additional refinements and optimization of the previously completed Phase 1 upgrades, and efforts continue to be advanced on the Phase 2 upgrades which are still targeted for completion by June 30, 2022. In addition to the efforts underway to increase processing volumes, the Company is targeting the start of exploration and bulk sampling exercises on certain surrounding areas of the Project prior to the end of 2022. Approximately 85% of the total surface area of the Project has yet to be explored, and further updates on these efforts will be announced as they are finalized.

