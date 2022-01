Adventure based mining and staking blockchain game allows players to earn rewards. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') is launching its first Play to Earn (P2E) mobile game for account holders in Aftermath Islands to support its upcoming Metaverse. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara (LKoT) is a lore, fantasy adventure proof of work and staking game that allows players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities. Rewards include planned Aftermath Island in-game tokens, resources, rare items, and other items that can be converted to NFTs and used in the Metaverse to build, craft and trade. This is the first in-game economic initiative for Aftermath Islands and will be free to play for all Aftermath Islands account holders. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara is expected to launch early Q2 2022.

