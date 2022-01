PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade the internal storage of their PS5 may be interested in no that Silicon Power has introduced its new XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage offering users standard data transfer rate that’s 2x faster than the 3.0 version. The XS70 PCIe Gen4 x4 has been created using 3D NAND flash memory and supports NVMe 1.4 and is available in capacities from 1 TB to 4 TB. “Mind-blowing continuous read and write speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,800 MB/s, respectively, enable the XS70 to push the limits of what an SSD can do so you can break new records.”

