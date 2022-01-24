ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Senzime signs Exclusive US Service Agreement with Mercury Medical(R) for their TetraGraph(R) Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenzime selects Mercury Medical as their Authorized U.S. TetraGraph NMT Equipment Service Partner. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Senzime has selected Mercury Medical as their exclusive United States provider of Biomedical repair and maintenance services for their TetraGraph product line. Senzime and Mercury Medical extend their US...

Predictmedix To Launch Infectious Diseases Clinical Trial in North American Hospital for FDA Medical Device Classification of Safe Entry Stations

Independent Study for Infectious Diseases Symptom Detection in a Clinical Setting to Provide Additional Third-Party Validation; Prerequisite Ahead of Planned FDA Certification as Class II Medical Device. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), an emerging provider of rapid health screening...
NEURELIS SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ACULYS PHARMA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF VALTOCO® (DIAZEPAM NASAL SPRAY) IN JAPAN AND THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc. announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Aculys Pharma, Inc. for the development and commercialization of VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region which includes Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The parties will work with the regulatory agencies to define the appropriate indication to pursue under the agreement.
MediXall Announces Continued Expansion of the Health Karma Partner Program with the Addition of Leading Insurance Agency, BHC Insurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma™ has expanded the Company's Partner Program with the addition of BHC Insurance, the third largest independent insurance agency in Arkansas. BHC Insurance selected Health Karma to help clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one consumer healthcare experience. BHC is a full-service independent insurance agency specializing in business, personal, life and health insurance.
Viking Closes Joint Venture Re: Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ('Viking' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it acquired on January 18, 2022 a 51% interest in an entity that owns the intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology (the 'Ozone System'). The purchase price for the acquired interest was $5,000,000 worth of shares of Viking common stock payable as follows: (i) $2,000,000 at closing; (ii) $2,000,000 after product revenues reach $10,000,000[1]; and (iii) $1,000,000 after product revenues reach $20,000,000[2].
Rokin Inc. (Rokin Vapes), a Majority Owned Subsidiary of Limitless Venture Group Inc. (LVGI) Reports Record Revenues for 2021; LVGI Signs LOI with Devmercs to Begin Metaverse Development

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth is pleased to announce today that Rokin, Inc posted a whopping 129% sales increase in 2021. Rokin's sales totaled $1,353,569 in 2021 compared to sales of $590,805 in 2020. This increase and total revenue numbers represents the highest sales volume in Rokin's six-year history and will surely lead to LVGI's best year ever when those numbers are finalized.
Alchemist Announces Execution of Letter of Intent with Iron Forge Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Alchemist Mining Incorporated (the 'Company') (CSE:AMS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the 'LOI') with Iron Forge Holdings (I) Ltd. ('Iron Forge'), dated January 24, 2022, pursuant to which the Company would acquire all of the outstanding securities of Iron Forge from the securityholders of Iron Forge (the 'Transaction').
Planet 13 Announces Impending Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced that it has filed an amendment to its Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') to register its common shares the 'Common Shares') under Section 12(g) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') and, unless withdrawn, anticipates the Form 10 to become automatically effective on February 11, 2022.
CognitiveScale Hits Major Milestone with Award of 100th U.S. Patent

AI Engineering and Hyper-Personalization Company Caps off 2021 with Company Accolades and Momentum. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / CognitiveScale, the company leading AI engineering and hyper-personalization across the customer journey, today announced it has been issued its 100th U.S. patent. The 100th patent award caps off a year of solid growth and prominent industry recognition.
EALIXIR INC. Announces Expansion in Latin America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) Ealixir Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a representative office in El Salvador. The CEO of the company, Enea Angelo Trevisan has stated that 'the initiative is part of an ongoing regional development plan aimed at satisfying the needs related to the Business Model of Ealixir Inc. highlighted in Central and South America'.
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
Med-X Appoints Respected Pest Control Professional Gregory Pettis as Vice President of Business Development of its Nature-Cide Division

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced the appointment of respected pest control professional Gregory Pettis as Vice President of Business Development to further drive broader expansion of its global customer base for Med-X's Nature-Cide products.
Most medical researchers didn’t disclose conflicting payments from industries, study says

Most medical papers published in 2017 in the Journal of American Medical Association and the New England Journal of Medicine failed to disclose the authors’ conflicts of interest in the form of industry payments, a new analysis has revealed. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint repository medRxiv this month, analysed 31 clinical trial reports published in 2017 in each of the two high-impact journals and identified 118 authors who, in total, received more than $7m (£5.1m) in industry payments.“The physician-authors (n = 118) received a combined total of $7.48m. Of the 106 authors (89.8%) who received payments, 86...
Ximen Mining Corp Secures $8 Million Equity Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce it has entered into an extension to its investment agreement with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd., an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. providing a drawdown equity financing facility of up to $8,000,000 over the next twenty-four months.
DLT Data Services Content Management Allows Work-at-Home Employees Access to All Paper and Physical Content Remotely

Mine valuable data. Free-up expensive real estate. Access records with a simple keystroke and protect data from fire, flood and loss. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology ('Blockchain') Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, DLT Data Services Ltd. ('DLT Data') continues to help the ever-growing work at home market for organisations in North America.
Neuropathix, Inc. Welcomes Daniele Piomelli, PhD, MD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Neuropathix, Inc. ('Neuropathix' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed distinguished scientist, inventor, author and professor Daniele Piomelli, PhD, MD (hon) to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Piomelli is...
TLD3 Entertainment Enters Manufacturing Agreement with Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co., Ltd. for the Production of the TLD3's Streambeatz(TM) Wireless Hi Def Audio Streaming Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / TLD3 Entertainment Inc (www.tldecorp.com) a New York City based digital entertainment and technology company which trades on the OTC Pink-Sheets under ticker symbol TLDE, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Kwan Chiu Radio Mfg. Co., Ltd (KCR) of Taoyuan City, Taiwan. The agreement is a follow up to an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between TLD3 and KCR for the commercial development of TLD3's Streambeatz audio streaming technology product. It is anticipated that the product will be available in the market place by early Q2 of 2022.
Resgreen Group Announces Additional Purchase Order from Atlantic Precision Products

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today an additional purchase order received from Atlantic Precision Products. RGGI will be augmenting BotWay Express with a virtual automatic storage and retrieval system (VASRS). In this case, BotWay Express,...
Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Announces Plans for 2022

CEO says, '2022 is about taking the groundwork we have put in place and scaling it rapidly.'. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is pleased to provide an update to its shareholder outlining the company's achievements over the past year, and giving an outline of its plans for 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV

