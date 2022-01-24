Senzime signs Exclusive US Service Agreement with Mercury Medical(R) for their TetraGraph(R) Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitor
Senzime selects Mercury Medical as their Authorized U.S. TetraGraph NMT Equipment Service Partner. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Senzime has selected Mercury Medical as their exclusive United States provider of Biomedical repair and maintenance services for their TetraGraph product line. Senzime and Mercury Medical extend their US...www.austinnews.net
