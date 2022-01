GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Junction City. Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Vine Street for a man with an suspected gunshot wound, according to a media release. Upon arrival, officers located two white men, a 26-year-old from Junction City and a 42-year-old resident of Pottawatomie County with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO