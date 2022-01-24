Unemployment rate decreases slightly in the area

San Diego County saw a slight reduction in cases over the weekend, what can this tell us? Later, demonstrations are planned today across Mexico to protest the deaths and intimidation of journalists. The latest victim, Lordes Maldonado, was killed in Tijuana Sunday. After, the San Diego Regional Task Force has postponed the annual count of people who are homeless until late next month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Then, KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at potential solutions to the staffing crisis at child care centers. Later, all eyes are on California as the state comes up with a proposal on what reparations could look like for Black Californians descended from slavery and who qualifies. Then, California legislation that would help create a single-payer, government-run health plan, faces a key hurdle next week. Finally, KPBS/Arts editor and producer Julia Dixon Evans talks to the new executive director and CEO for the New Children's Museum in San Diego, Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell.

