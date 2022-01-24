ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Unemployment rate decreases slightly in the area

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest local unemployment rate is out for the city, and there seems to be some good news amid still struggling businesses because of the economic related effects caused by the pandemic. According to figures by the Texas Workforce Commision, the Laredo MSA saw a decrease in the seasonally...

