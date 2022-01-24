ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Mock Newt Gingrich Over Threat Of 'Jail' For Jan. 6 Panel

By Andy Campbell
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich is facing criticism from some in his own party after suggesting over the weekend that members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection “face a real risk of jail.”. On Sunday, Gingrich joined Fox News to talk about his op-ed...

www.huffpost.com

Norman Ponkey
2d ago

Newt’s reputation is going to end up in tatters .. the same as Rudy’s. Why is the far left has absolutely nothing good to say about the Pubs and the far right has nothing good to say about the Dems. Shame on Maria for not challenging Newt. I used to listen to her but she has gone to the dark side.

POLITICO

New ethics reports could spell trouble for two lawmakers: Democratic Rep. Marie Newman and GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Now that the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics has weighed in, the House Ethics panel will keep reviewing both cases. The Rep. Newman allegations: The board of the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason to believe" that the first-term Newman (D-Illl.) "may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support."
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
MSNBC

Why Newt Gingrich's rant about the Jan. 6 investigation matters

Plenty of Republicans have criticized the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Plenty more have talked about ending the House select committee's probe in the event of a GOP majority next year. But it's far more unusual to hear a Republican raise the prospect of prosecuting those seeking answers....
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
MSNBC

The weird, Big Lie-related gift Trump sent to every House Republican

There are currently 212 members of the House Republican conference, and this week, each received a gift from Donald Trump's Save America operation. It was not, however, a gesture of generosity from the former president. As Politico reported, the gift was a copy of Mollie Hemingway's conspiratorial book "RIGGED: How...
Esquire

Newt Gingrich Is a Radical Prophet of the Big Lie

We may soon long for a return to the halcyon days when Newt Gingrich was merely a blight on the Vatican. The former Speaker of the House got a ticket to Rome when his third wife, Callista, was appointed Ambassador to the Holy See by devout follower of Christ Donald Trump, though Gingrich was pitching his religiosity as far back as his 2012 presidential campaign following his conversion to Catholicism. (At that time, some raised questions about the fact Gingrich was on his third marriage, having reportedly cheated on his first two wives with their replacements and, in an account Gingrich denies, having tried to iron out a divorce with his first wife at her hospital bed as she recovered from a cancer surgery.) The Gingrich dream team secured this plum gig after serving Trump loyally during the 2016 campaign, and it looks like Newt is determined to continue that service in 2022. Unfortunately, that means aiding in the former president's assault on the basic foundations of the American system.
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
