Tax filing vigilance: How to protect your personal information this tax season

Tax filing season opened Monday, Jan. 24, bringing with it another season of tax-related scams to be vigilant of.

Phishing scams and preparer fraud are just two tax-season issues that can compromise your personal information, and scams can evolve to target unsuspecting taxpayers each year, making it pertinent to practice caution when filing returns.

“As we come to the start of another tax season, it is an important time to remind taxpayers to protect themselves from the ever-evolving tax schemes that my office investigates in the New England Region,” Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the IRS criminal investigation division , said.

Read More: Tax season 2022: IRS starts accepting tax returns Monday. What to know before filing taxes.

Here are 10 steps you can take to protect your personal information and avoid fraud this tax season, according to an IRS criminal investigation press release:

1. Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.

2. Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.

3. Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.

4. Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. Taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.

5. Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.

6. Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank

account, not your tax preparer’s.

7. The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.

8. Don’t respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.

9. Don’t click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return. These messages are fraudulent.

10. Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in

response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the

IRS.

Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio cautions taxpayers to beware of IRS or Vermont Tax Department impersonators asking for tax payment in gift cards.

"That's a particularly insidious scam that tends to be targeted to the elderly," Bolio said.

IRS warns of delays

The IRS warned that there may be processing delays this season due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and less funding authorization from Congress, according to USA Today .

Filing electronically is one way to avoid delays, Bolio said. "Last year, people who filed electronically got their tax refund more than four weeks faster than paper filings.”

This tax season will reflect changes made to the Renter Rebate program, which previously required Vermonters to have rented for one year before being eligible to file a Renter Credit Claim and now renters are eligible after six months, according to the Vermont Department of Taxes.

Additionally, roommates or those with shared housing, no longer have to file as one unit or share wage and income info, Bolio said.

More information about filing can be found at tax.vermont.gov .

Summer Sorg is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at ssorg@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Tax filing vigilance: How to protect your personal information this tax season