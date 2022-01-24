ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye names January Students of the Month

Buckeye Career Center has named the January Student of the Month recipients. Two high school students were chosen for the honor for demonstrating January’s core value of critical thinking. An Adult Education student was also selected.

The first high school winner is Meat Cutting, Deli, & Bakery senior Emily Sheppard. Sheppard attends BCC from Carrollton. Sheppard was a three-year member of choir at Carrollton, volunteered for Blessings in a Backpack, and currently works at Winona Frozen Foods. She was nominated by her instructor, Mr. Scott Ripley.

“I have put her in charge of the packaging, inventory, and labeling of product. This is one of the most important steps. My state meat inspector recently complimented her on her skills, as well. She has become a leader in my program,” said Ripley.

Upon graduation, she hopes to continue working the trade that she loves. Sheppard is the daughter of Shenda and James Sheppard.

The second high school winner is Culinary Arts senior Joaquin Osorio Raymundo. He attends BCC from Dover and attends church at Iglesia Mission Evangelica Latina Inc. in Dover. He was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Mike Starlin.

“Joaquin is very good at adjusting to every situation or issue that presents in the kitchen. He takes every task that he is given and just makes it happen,” commented Starlin.

Osorio Raymundo enjoys cooking for his family and following graduation, he hopes to work in a kitchen as a cook or chef.

The Adult Education Student of the Month for January is Medical Assisting’s Katina McCune. McCune, of Uhrichsville is a 1992 Tusky Valley and Buckeye Career Center graduate. She previously worked at a bank and now hopes to find an office setting to finish out her working years. McCune was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Sandy Moss.

“Katina is a very dedicated and hard-working student. She is a team player and is always willing to jump in and help. She will make an excellent medical assistant,” said Moss.

McCune and her husband have two adult children and two grandchildren.

The three were recognized by the Buckeye Career Center Board of Education at the board’s January meeting.

