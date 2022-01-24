ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County legislator John Burin announces plans to seek reelection to second term

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 2 days ago
Chemung County legislator John Burin, who is in the final year of his first four-year term, has announced plans to seek re-election.

Burin, a Republican, represents the 9th District, which comprises parts of the City and Town of Elmira.

Burin, who served as Elmira city manager from 2006 until his retirement in 2013, and was city assessor prior to that, defeated incumbent 9th District Legislator William Fairchild in the 2018 election with nearly 80% of the vote.

Burin is currently vice chairman of the Legislature and cites sponsoring legislation providing tax relief to more than 200 seniors and more than 100 veterans throughout Chemung County among the achievements during his tenure.

Burin lists several goals moving forward — including working with the executive branch to provide funding for orange zone businesses, financial assistance to the agricultural community, and an incubator program for small business entrepreneurs.

He also said he wants to explore, among other things, a feasibility study to address the annual multi-million dollar deficit with the Chemung County Nursing Facility.

