Investors who have are looking to buy a dip should look toward DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, according to a bullish Morgan Stanley note. DraftKings' chart shows the stock has dropped from an early September high in the mid-$60s to its current level in the low-$20s, but the Boston sports-gambling company remains one of the top dogs in its market. Morgan Stanley's note says the opportunity is "too big to ignore."

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO