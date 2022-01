It’s an unfortunate development, but there’s no denying that many Americans are financially illiterate. Students in our high schools are taught algebra and trigonometry but nothing about the magic of compounding, how to balance a check book or why it’s important to budget. That people lack these basic financial skills shows why they need sound financial advice more than ever, especially when we’re talking about young adults who have graduated from college with tens of thousands of dollars of debt but haven’t had the opportunity to learn how to manage money.

