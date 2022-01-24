Oneida Nation looking to fill 100s of jobs in February at new properties
Oneida Nation Enterprises plans to host its largest hiring event in advance of the spring opening at its new properties, the Nation announced Monday in a statement
The Spring into a New Career Hiring Event is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at Turning Stone in Verona.
Positions looking to be filled include:
- Cooks
- Dealers
- Slot representatives
- Hotel attendants
- Bartenders and beverage servers
- Golf and grounds
The positions are for 7 Kitchens eatery, The Cove at Sylvan Beach and more.
The Nation is looking to fill hundreds of new positions, according to the statement. Some of the positions will include on-the-spot hiring.
Select positions offer a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida Nation looking to fill 100s of jobs in February at new properties
Comments / 0