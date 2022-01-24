ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida Nation looking to fill 100s of jobs in February at new properties

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Oneida Nation Enterprises plans to host its largest hiring event in advance of the spring opening at its new properties, the Nation announced Monday in a statement

The Spring into a New Career Hiring Event is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at Turning Stone in Verona.

Positions looking to be filled include:

  • Cooks
  • Dealers
  • Slot representatives
  • Hotel attendants
  • Bartenders and beverage servers
  • Golf and grounds

The positions are for 7 Kitchens eatery, The Cove at Sylvan Beach and more.

The Nation is looking to fill hundreds of new positions, according to the statement. Some of the positions will include on-the-spot hiring.

Select positions offer a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida Nation looking to fill 100s of jobs in February at new properties

#Oneida Nation Enterprises
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

