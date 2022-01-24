Florida sheriffs declare support for Governor Ron DeSantis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Florida sheriffs declared their support for Governor Ron DeSantis during a Monday morning press conference.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, 59 of Florida’s 67 sheriffs recognized that “Governor DeSantis’ support of law enforcement is why Florida’s crime rate is going down.”

The eight sheriffs who did not announce their support for the governor’s reelection were from Alachua, Broward, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie Counties. All sheriffs in those counties are democrats.

A major talking point during the conference was the governor’s initiative to give every Florida sworn officer $1,000 bonuses.

“The governor has indicated his support to provide additional incentives to help attract new officers to Florida and retain those who already serve here,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

DeSantis said the Florida House is working on a bill that would offer a $5,000 signing bonus for any qualified law enforcement officer to move to Florida, or employees nwe to the law enforcement profession.

The governor wrapped the conference by saying the Florida law enforcement profession is a, “noble endeavor, a noble calling, and that is why we are so supportive of what they do.”

