Florida State

Florida sheriffs declare support for Governor Ron DeSantis

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Florida sheriffs declared their support for Governor Ron DeSantis during a Monday morning press conference.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, 59 of Florida’s 67 sheriffs recognized that “Governor DeSantis’ support of law enforcement is why Florida’s crime rate is going down.”

The eight sheriffs who did not announce their support for the governor’s reelection were from Alachua, Broward, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie Counties. All sheriffs in those counties are democrats.

A major talking point during the conference was the governor’s initiative to give every Florida sworn officer $1,000 bonuses.

“The governor has indicated his support to provide additional incentives to help attract new officers to Florida and retain those who already serve here,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

DeSantis said the Florida House is working on a bill that would offer a $5,000 signing bonus for any qualified law enforcement officer to move to Florida, or employees nwe to the law enforcement profession.

The governor wrapped the conference by saying the Florida law enforcement profession is a, “noble endeavor, a noble calling, and that is why we are so supportive of what they do.”

Comments / 69

freddi
2d ago

I wonder if they are they are the same sheriffs who are members of the klan and other hate groups?

Reply(19)
25
Pamela Strickland
2d ago

thank you to all the sheriff's that stand with governor desantis that you for caring about our people safety we need more of you to clean up Florida the rest of the cops don't care about the people or your children they will be voted out or fired either way they are curpt praying for more to join the team

Reply(1)
8
Smoke_Crack_W_Hunter
2d ago

Thank you Florida Sheriff's for supporting the best Governor in the country! 4 more years to make Florida even better!

Reply(7)
10
