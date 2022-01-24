ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Way To Make Your Nails Grow Faster

By Ruth Clark
 2 days ago

Breaking a nail is the fastest way to ruin your day, especially if the nail becomes so short that it's painful. Unfortunately, growing out your nails can feel long and slow, but is there any way to speed up the process?

The nails that we can see on our fingers and toes are actually dead cells that have been pushed out by new growth under the nail bed (via Healthline ). Since they're technically dead, this is why we don't feel pain when we trim them. Our nails are made from a protein called keratin that makes them strong, and it's what makes up our hair as well.

Typically, fingernails grow an average of 3.5 millimeters per month, while toenails only grow about 1.5 millimeters per month on average (via Healthline). Men's nails grow faster than women's, and nails can actually grow faster in warmer weather. Fingernails on the dominant hand grow faster as well. Factors like stress, chemotherapy, fever, or injury can cause growth to slow or stop altogether, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

How You Can Expedite Nail Growth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037X5O_0du9VqAt00

If you're feeling impatient and want your nails to grow more quickly, there are a few things you can try at home, according to Healthline . Increasing your intake of a B vitamin called biotin can help. Studies show that taking 2.5 milligrams per day could increase your nail strength, preventing breakage. You can also consume biotin naturally from sources like cooked eggs, sardines, nuts, whole grains, bananas, and mushrooms.

What you put on your nails is also important. Nail hardeners can be effective, but only when used sparingly. Toxic polishes and glue-on artificial nails should also be avoided to prevent weakening the nails. Additionally, taking good care of your nails is a great way to help them grow optimally. Keep them dry and clean, trim them straight across then round the edges, moisturize the nail beds and cuticles with lotion, avoid trimming them too short, and avoid biting your nails. If you notice your nails are growing abnormally slow, this could be due to poor nutrition, illness, or certain medications.

Health Digest

