Financial Technology Association Adds New VP of Communications

Cannabis Dispensary Franchise Joins Impressive Roster of Franchise Leaders and Innovators for Invite-Only Franchise Event for Millennial Professionals. January 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX - Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), continues to solidify their position as industry trailblazers. Vice President of Communications Jayne Levy is presenting at YoungConference, an event geared for the Millennial generation of franchise leaders, January 30 – February 1 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Unity Rd. will be presenting on how franchising has made its entrance into cannabis, providing an inside look at the roadmap to franchising a cannabis concept, value it brings to franchising and future industry growth.

