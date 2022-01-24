ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Financial Technology Association Adds New VP of Communications

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a statement by the FTA, Margowsky is a “senior-level strategist and policy communications expert who brings a winning record of driving impactful, effective, and integrated public affairs campaigns to the association.”. Penny Lee, CEO of the FTA, said...

bloomberglaw.com

Jenner & Block Adds Hanbury as New Technology Practice Leader

Washington, D.C. lawyer Trey Hanbury will join Jenner & Block as co-chair of the firm’s communications, internet, and technology practice. Hanbury, who was a partner for the past nine years at Hogan Lovells, brings more than two decades of legal experience, specializing in technology policy, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. He has held positions at both.
WASHINGTON, DC
techwire.net

Planet Technologies Promotes Sales Exec Dodd to VP/West

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Planet Technologies has promoted Jennifer Dodd, a veteran technology sales executive, to the role of vice president for the U.S. West Region. Dodd joined...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Pagaya and Visa Announce Collaboration to Support Visa’s Partners to Expand Access to Credit

a tech firm building AI infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, and Visa (NYSE: V), which facilitates over 160 billion payments transactions globally, have announced a strategic relationship that will “enable Visa’s expansive network of merchant partners and issuing co-brand financial institutions to leverage Pagaya’s technology to expand customers’ access to financial products.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Network International Launches Tap on Phone Technology in the MENA Region

Around 500,000 new merchants across the MENA region will soon be able to take advantage of seamless and convenient virtual payment acceptance via Network International’s Tap on Phone tech, which enables smartphones to serve as payment terminals. The project represents a key milestone between Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a tech...
CELL PHONES
automotive-fleet.com

Tara Lawson Joins NoCell Technologies as VP of Sales

NoCell Technologies, a provider of commercial-grade distracted driving solutions, announced the appointment of Tara Lawson as vice president of sales. Lawson has more than 20 years of experience working with top U.S. transportation companies to help them gain efficiencies and reduce risk and exposure to litigation and audits. Her knowledge of the legal, compliance, and litigation implications fleets face on a day-to-day basis will provide added credibility when presenting the NoCell distracted driving solution, the company said in a news release on Jan. 25.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Unity Rd.’s VP of Communications to Present at YoungConference

Cannabis Dispensary Franchise Joins Impressive Roster of Franchise Leaders and Innovators for Invite-Only Franchise Event for Millennial Professionals. January 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX - Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), continues to solidify their position as industry trailblazers. Vice President of Communications Jayne Levy is presenting at YoungConference, an event geared for the Millennial generation of franchise leaders, January 30 – February 1 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Unity Rd. will be presenting on how franchising has made its entrance into cannabis, providing an inside look at the roadmap to franchising a cannabis concept, value it brings to franchising and future industry growth.
PHOENIX, AZ
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Appoints Former CFTC Chairman to Board of Directors

Has appointed J. Christopher Giancarlo to its board of directors. Giancarlo is the former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission and well known for his interest in crypto assets. Digital Asset stated that Giancarlo will provide counsel to Digital Asset’s leadership on strategic matters, including asset tokenization, distributed ledger...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Joins the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance

one of the leading blockchain and crypto infrastructure providers, is pleased to confirm that it has officially joined the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), a nonprofit corporation primarily focused on identifying, validating, mitigating, and neutralizing cybercrime threats. Binance reports that it’s the first blockchain and crypto-related organization to...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

CaixaBank Introduces its ESG Advisory Service for Corporate and Institutional Clients

Has introduced an environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory service to assist its corporate and institutional customers with analyzing and establishing a sustainable strategy and positioning. With this advisory service, CaixaBank aims to promote its customers’ transition towards neutrality in carbon emissions and “guide them through their processes of adapting,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Wyre Announces Three New Hires to Enhance Compliance as Crypto-Economy Evolves

As cryptocurrency grows in popularity and adoption, ensuring businesses and platforms maintain a robust compliance infrastructure is becoming really important to the nascent industry. With Wyre’s compliance infrastructure, the team is pleased to confirm the addition of three new hires to “continue to boost our compliance framework as we build...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

CIMB Philippines Teams Up with Digital KYC Tech Provider Zoloz to Streamline Virtual Banking Services

Recently revealed that it has teamed up with Zoloz, an e-KYC tech provider, in order to enhance its virtual banking services. The banking institution will reportedly use Zoloz’s digital KYC solution for supporting secure and seamless customer onboarding as well as an improved payment experience, making financial services a lot more accessible and inclusive to consumers in the Philippines.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Mambu Partners with Volante Technologies to Support Cloud-Native Banking and Payments Modernization

SaaS banking platform Mambu and an international provider of Cloud payments and financial messaging solutions, Volante Technologies, announced a collaboration to assist banks and lenders with streamlining their banking and payment infrastructures. The partnership should enable joint clients to “speed delivery of innovative payment products and services without needing to...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Anomali names Chris Peterson as VP of Global Channel and Technology Partnerships

Anomali announced that Chris Peterson has been named Vice President of Global Channel and Technology Partnerships. Peterson brings more than 25 years of proven experience in building partner ecosystems at some of the world’s top cybersecurity and technology providers. At Anomali, he will lead channel and partner strategy as demand for our precision threat detection and comprehensive response solutions increases rapidly across the world.
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Hom-Diamond named VP of strategic marketing and communications at Trinity College

Trinity College has named Hellen Hom-Diamond its new vice president of strategic marketing and communications. In her new role she will lead the development, articulation and dissemination of Trinity’s mission, brand, and messaging to further the college’s strategic priorities. Previously, she worked at Sidwell Friends School in Washington,...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Shield raises $15M to monitor financial industry employee communications

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. As the pandemic forces scores of previously-office-bound employees to work from home, companies in highly regulated industries,...
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Banijay Americas Names Joe Schlosser EVP Communications, Jaycee Medina VP Communications And Marketing

Veteran communications executive Joe Schlosser has been promoted to EVP, Communications, Banijay Americas, and Jaycee Medina has been named VP Communications and Marketing, The promotions were announced today by Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas, Banijay and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings. Additionally, Abbey Maloney was promoted to publicist, Banijay Americas. All three are based in the company’s North Hollywood, Calif. headquarters and work closely with Banijay’s UK-based group communications team. Schlosser, who was previously SVP Communications for Endemol Shine North America, has been with the Banijay-owned studio since 2012. He leads all external and internal communications efforts for the division across...
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

Resource Financial Integrates Ocrolus Mortgage Processing Technology

Ocrolus, an automation platform that analyzes financial documents, and Resource Financial Services, an independent mortgage banker serving the Southeastern United States, has partnered to further automate Resource Financial’s online mortgage process. The lender has integrated Ocrolus’ Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) document classification and analysis solution within their technology stack, enabling customers...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Baton Systems Appoints David Ornstein as COO

the Fintech firm that’s focused on transforming post-trade processing by leveraging distributed ledger technology (DLT), has appointed David Ornstein to serve as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Ornstein joins the company at an important time, as industry demand continues to grow steadily for innovative solutions that allow...
BUSINESS

