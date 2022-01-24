ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkina Faso president, apparently detained, calls for unity

By SAM MEDNICK
Burkina Faso Military People cheer in support of putschist soldiers near the national television station in Ouagadougou, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Two mutinous soldiers told The Associated Press that Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by the rebellious soldiers. Gunshots rang late Sunday night near the president’s residence and in the early hours of Monday a battle took place at the presidential palace while a helicopter flew overhead. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) (Sophie Garcia)

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — A statement from the Twitter account of Burkina Faso’s president urged dialogue and invited the military to lay down arms Monday after soldiers told The Associated Press they had detained the leader in a mutiny.

“Our nation is going through difficult times,” read the statement from President Roch Marc Christian Kabore's account. “We must, in this precise moment, preserve our democratic advances. I invite those who took arms to lower them in the interest of the nation. It is with dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions.”

It could not be confirmed if Kabore composed the message himself. It was not clear who was in control of the country, which was once a bastion of stability in West African but has been beset by an Islamic insurgency and internal political turmoil in recent years.

Groups of people celebrated in the streets of the capital on Monday morning after reports of Kabore's capture. Mutinous soldiers surrounded state news station RTB, a day after troops took over a military barracks and gunbattles were heard near the president’s residence.

After soldiers took control of the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou, civilians rallied in a show of support for the rebellion but were dispersed by security forces firing tear gas. The mutiny came a day after a public demonstration calling for Kabore’s resignation, the latest in a series of anti-government protests as anger has mounted over its handling of the Islamic insurgency.

The tweet Monday was the first statement by the government since Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore tried to downplay the mutiny, telling state broadcaster RTB that a few barracks had been affected by unrest in Ouagadougou and some other cities. At the time, he denied that the president had been detained by the mutineers.

Kabore was elected in 2015 after a popular uprising ousted longtime strongman President Blaise Compaore, who was in power for nearly three decades. Kabore was reelected in November 2020, but frustration has been growing at his inability to stem the spread of jihadist violence across the country. Attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are escalating, killing thousands and displacing more than an estimated 1.5 million people.

The military has suffered losses since the extremist violence began in 2016. In December more than 50 security forces were killed in the Sahel region and nine security forces were killed in the Center North region in November.

Angry mutinous soldiers told the AP that the government was disconnected from its forces in the field and that their colleagues were dying and they wanted military rule. The soldiers put a man on the phone who said that they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso’s military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants. Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead.

The soldiers spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

About 100 military members have planned the takeover since August, according to one of the mutinous soldiers.

Sahel experts say the government was overstretched but it’s unlikely the takeover will change anything.

“Burkina Faso’s army is profoundly ill-equipped and unprepared for the war it’s asked to fight. It’s out of its depth. Its frustration with an equally out of its depth government is understandable. Regrettably, this is unlikely to improve anything,” said Michael Shurkin, a former political analyst at the CIA and director of global programs at 14 North Strategies, a business intelligence consultancy based in Dakar, Senegal, who has worked on the Sahel for 15 years.

With the weekend protests, the population is already showing signs of supporting a takeover.

“People are tired with this situation of insecurity. Everyday, people are killed. In Burkina, there are areas that can’t be accessed. We have lost a big part of our territory,” said Jean-Baptiste Ilboudou a civilian near the military base when gunshots were heard.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which already has suspended Mali and Guinea in the past 18 months over military coups, issued a statement of support for Burkina Faso’s embattled president and urged dialogue with the mutineers.

Earlier this month, authorities had arrested a group of soldiers accused of participating in a foiled coup plot. It was not immediately known whether there was any connection between those soldiers and the ones who led this coup. Military prosecutors said nine soldiers and two civilians were being held in connection with the plot.

West Africa has seen a spate of military coups in West Africa over the past 18 months, causing the regional bloc known as ECOWAS to suspend two member states simultaneously for the first time since 2012.

In August 2020, a mutiny at a Malian military barracks led to the democratically elected president being detained. He later announced his resignation on national television, and the junta leader there doesn’t want new elections for four more years.

In September 2021, Guinea’s president also was overthrown by a military junta that remains in power to this day.

Burkina Faso, too has seen its share of coup attempts and military takeovers. In 1987, Compaore came to power by force. And in 2015, soldiers loyal to him attempted to overthrow the transitional government put into place after his ouster. The army was ultimately able to put the transitional authorities back in power, who led again until Kabore won an election and took office.

___

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Related
Washington Post

With Burkina Faso’s president ousted, West Africa faces ‘coup bloc’

DAKAR, Senegal — Mali. Chad. Guinea. Sudan. Even before Burkina Faso’s army declared on Monday that it had toppled a democratically elected president, military officers across the region had grabbed power four times in the past 18 months — the highest number of coups in four decades.
POLITICS
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

President of Burkina Faso Overthrown in Military Coup

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, has been deposed by the military in a sweeping take over of the West African nation. As reported by CNN, Captain Sidsore Kader Ouedraogo spoke on behalf of what seems to be a newly coalesced entity dubbed the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration. The captain explained that “given the ongoing degradation of the security situation” within the country, Kabore could not remain in power. He also claimed that the administration had been unable to unite the population. The takeover, which began Sunday with unrest in the capital city Ouagadougou, has rendered the nation’s constitution suspended and its borders sealed, per CNN. “Our Nation is going through difficult times. At this precise moment, we must safeguard our democratic achievements,” Kabore explained in a tweet. “I invite those who have taken up arms to lay them down ... It is through dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions.” Kabore is reported to have formally resigned and to be safe at an undisclosed location.
WORLD
The Independent

EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel are meeting Wednesday as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, which has been under the control of a military-led junta since Monday, will be represented by its ambassador, Jacqueline Marie Zaba Nikiema.It’s the seventh ministerial meeting of its...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
