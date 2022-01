DVRKO takes listeners on a journey filled with his energetic, feel-good house tunes on his debut album Undone, out now on L3V3L. DVRKO is a producer who is full of mystery and lets the music do the talking. They claim to be from a post-apocalyptic civilization and have lit up the dance music scene in one year’s time with their upbeat house tracks. In 2020, DVRKO’s first official release, “This is How” with vocalist Sarah de Warren, put this futuristic warrior on the map. Then, they rode a wave of momentum and went on to release a slew of tracks such as “Death March,” “Lights Up,” and “Wasted on You,” all while hosting DVRKADE Radio on Dash Radio.

