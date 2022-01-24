ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Americans Say Financial Infidelity Is Just As Bad As Physical Cheating

By Paulina Cachero
fa-mag.com
 3 days ago

Having an affair isn’t the only way to ruin your relationship. More than half of Americans think that financially cheating on a partner is just as bad or even worse than the physical act, according to a new survey. Such transgressions involve keeping financial accounts and behaviors a...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
fa-mag.com

Americans Say They Need To Earn $128,000 To Feel Financially OK

Feeling financially healthy means pulling down a six-figure salary, according to a survey by Personal Capital and Harris Poll. The average amount American adults said they’d need to earn to feel in good financial shape was $128,000, the survey showed. That’s far from the median U.S. household income in 2020 of $67,521, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Financial Infidelity#Millennials#Gen Z#Yougov Plc#Creditcards Com
US News and World Report

Survey: 30% Have Dealt With Financial Infidelity

Nearly a third of couples have experienced financial infidelity in their relationship, according to a new survey from U.S. News & World Report. About three in 10 respondents in the January 2022 survey say they've dealt with financial infidelity either as a victim or as the perpetrator. Financial infidelity covers...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Most Americans Do Not Have $1,000 Cash On Hand For Emergencies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most Americans do not have the cash on hand to cover an emergency expense of $1,000, a new study reports. Americans are just not saving as much as they need. Suppose your car needs emergency repairs, or a family member is rushed to the emergency room for care not covered by insurance, or your furnace blows during this frigid winter weather. Could you easily put your hands on at least a thousand bucks? “Only 44 percent of Americans could cover that out of savings,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at bankrate.com, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. Bankrate.com conducted...
LONGEVITY
fa-mag.com

The Case For Doing Business With Friends

Separate business from pleasure—the separation of church and state. There are plenty of situations where relationships are compartmentalized. Some advisors prefer not to do business with friends. What are their reasons? Is this a good idea?. Why Avoid Doing Business With Friends. No one walks away from business, do...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
fa-mag.com

Why The Social Security Split Strategy Could Prove Costly For Clients

Financial advisors who push the Social Security split strategy could be putting their clients at risk of lower-lifetime benefits, economist Laurence Kotlikoff said. In the split-filing strategy, the lower-earning spouse would take their Social Security benefits as early as age 62, while the higher-earning spouse would wait until age 70 to maximize their benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Slate

I’m Really Concerned About My Daughter’s Strange Financial Arrangement With Her Boyfriend

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) Our daughter (26) and her boyfriend (26) have decided to move in together, but some thorny issues regarding money have come up, and guidance (for all of us) would be helpful. Firstly, neither have lived outside their parents’ homes before, and have limited financial knowledge in terms of the realistic costs of running a household. Secondly, she is in a fairly low-paying job at present, while he earns about three times her salary in a trade position. He won’t talk about money, and she is reluctant to tackle him on it, so for her sake we did a rough calculation of monthly costs—rent, utilities, phone plans, food, insurance (both cars), gas, etc., to illustrate how much it would take for them to live together. Split down the middle, she would not be able to maintain the arrangement for long.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy