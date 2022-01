Erik Spoelstra and LeBron James have a special relationship as the respect between the two is just un-ending and very real since they have spent some years together and even have a history which reflects till today. LeBron James won two of his National Basketball Association’s championships under Erik Spoelstra’s coaching during the year 2012 and 2013. After that the king shifted boards twice and today we find him leading the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO