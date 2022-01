Few people have benefitted more from the boom in ESG investing than Jerome Dodson. Almost four decades ago, Dodson founded Parnassus Investments -- a little known firm outside of ESG circles -- and watched it grow into the world’s largest money manager dedicated to environmental, social and governance factors. The 78-year-old retired in October after he and his family sold their stakes in the business.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO